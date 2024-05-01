As a nutritionist with more than 20 years of experience helping people like you all over the country meet their health and weight loss goals, I prioritize sustainable and effective strategies for weight loss with my clients. These 20 eating tips have been instrumental in achieving those goals. And now they can work for you.

By focusing on portion control, nutrient-dense swaps, and mindful eating habits, I've seen firsthand how these approaches can lead to successful and lasting weight loss results. Incorporating these tips helps my clients make healthier choices while still enjoying their favorite foods, fostering a positive relationship with food and promoting overall well-being. Through personalized guidance and support, we work together to implement these strategies, leading to improved health outcomes and a happier, more confident lifestyle. So let's go! Here are my—or shall I say, your–20 ways to eat your favorite foods and still lose weight.

Pizza

Choosing thin crust reduces calorie intake while loading up on veggies increases fiber content and promotes satiety, aiding in weight loss. Order it light on the cheese to further reduce calories and saturated fat making it a healthy option as well.

Burgers

Opting for turkey or veggie patties lowers saturated fat and calorie content, while whole grain buns provide more fiber, helping to control appetite and support weight loss. Serving the burger in a lettuce wrap further reduces the carbohydrates and calories but allows you to still indulge in your favorite burger without any guilt.

Pasta

Whole wheat or chickpea pasta contains more fiber and protein than refined pasta, promoting feelings of fullness and reducing overall calorie intake. For a super high fiber, low net carb pasta try The Only Bean. This 100% organic soybean pasta will let you enjoy your pasta and still lose weight.

Ice Cream

Low-fat or Greek frozen yogurt contains less sugar and fat than traditional ice cream, allowing for indulgence with fewer calories.

Chocolate

Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content is rich in antioxidants and lower in sugar, allowing for a small indulgence without derailing weight loss efforts. Try some of the healthy substitutes such as Choc Zero or Skinny Dipped for sweet indulgences that are not only lower calories but made from healthy ingredients.

French Fries

Baking sweet potato or zucchini fries reduces oil and calorie content compared to deep-fried potatoes, supporting weight loss while still satisfying cravings. Consider using an air fryer to cut down on fat completely.

Macaroni and Cheese

Using whole wheat pasta and reducing cheese sauce decreases calorie density and increases fiber, promoting fullness and aiding in weight management. Consider Skinny Mac for a low calorie, low carb alternative to traditional mac and cheese and enjoy this indulgent dish while still sticking to your diet.

Fried Chicken

Baking or air-frying chicken reduces oil absorption and calorie content, making it a leaner option for those looking to lose weight.

Stir-Fry

Opt for a stir-fry loaded with colorful vegetables, lean protein like chicken or tofu, and a small amount of sauce made with low-sodium soy sauce or broth. This dish is packed with fiber, protein, and nutrients, keeping you full and satisfied while still allowing for weight loss.

Omelet

Fill an omelet with a variety of veggies such as spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms, along with a sprinkle of reduced-fat cheese or better yet a dollop of salsa. Eggs are a good source of protein and essential nutrients, and adding veggies increases fiber content, promoting satiety and aiding in weight loss.

Tacos

Opting for lean protein and Siete Grain Free Taco Shells, along with adding plenty of veggies, increases fiber and reduces calorie and carbohydrate intake, supporting weight loss efforts.

Potato Chips

Choosing baked or air-popped chips reduces oil and calorie content while still providing a satisfying crunch, making it easier to stay within calorie goals. Check out Pop Chips in a 100 calorie snack bag for a lower calorie and fat option to a traditional potato chip but with all the flavor and crunch of the real thing.

Cake

Using healthier substitutes like applesauce or Greek yogurt lowers fat content and adds moisture without sacrificing flavor, and substituting stevia for sugar cuts out added carbohydrates and lowers the calories thereby supporting weight loss while still enjoying dessert.

Fried Rice

Using cauliflower rice and loading up on vegetables increases fiber and reduces calorie density, promoting fullness and aiding in weight management. With the right seasonings you won't miss the real thing.

Cookies

Making homemade cookies with almond flour, oats, and stevia reduces sugar and increases fiber content, supporting weight loss while still satisfying cravings.

Mashed Potatoes

Using low-fat milk or broth instead of cream and butter reduces calorie and fat content, making it a lighter option for those watching their weight. For an even lower carbohydrate and calorie option try making mashed cauliflower potatoes. I bet you won't be able to tell the difference.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Quesadillas

Opting for Siete Grain Free Tortillas and filling them with beans and veggies increases fiber content and reduces calorie density, supporting weight loss while still enjoying a Mexican favorite.

Pancakes

Using a grain free mix such as Simple Mills and reducing added sugars, along with topping with fresh fruit, gives you a higher fiber and higher protein pancake while reducing calorie content, supporting weight loss efforts.

Fried Fish

Baking or grilling fish reduces oil absorption and calorie content compared to deep-frying, making it a healthier option for weight loss.

Buffalo Wings

Baking or grilling wings instead of frying reduces calorie and fat content, while serving with celery sticks and light ranch dressing adds fiber and reduces overall calorie intake, supporting weight loss goals.

