Even since stepping down as a working member of the royal family, Prince Harry has been living life in California with his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While Harry has traveled back to the U.K. in the time since he moved to the U.S. in March 2020, it has only been only for two important—and somber—events, and Meghan didn't go with him. Now, one of Harry's family members has joined him stateside for a major American tradition. Read on to see which member of the royal family watched the Super Bowl with Prince Harry.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry attended the Super Bowl together.

On Feb. 13, Harry was spotted at the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie. The pair were photographed sitting in the stands during the game. Both royals wore masks, and Eugenie looked even more incognito in a baseball cap. Eugenie's visit to Los Angeles marks the first time that a member of the royal family has visited Harry in the U.S. since his move—at least as far as the public knows.

It appears that Harry and Eugenie attended the Super Bowl by themselves. Meghan was not seen at the game, and neither was Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, it's not clear at this point if Eugenie came to the U.S. specifically for the game. It's also unknown if she is staying with Harry while she is in California. According to the Daily Mail, during the two times that Harry visited the U.K., he stayed with Eugenie and Brooksbank.

The cousins have a close bond.

Harry and Eugenie have had a close relationship throughout their lives, and her visit to the U.S. shows that the connection lives on despite Harry stepping down as a working royal and not currently being in close contact with other family members.

"Harry and Eugenie have always been close ever since they were children," a source told the Daily Mail. "He always makes her laugh. They share a sense of humor. She is friends with Meghan, too, and was close to his two previous girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. It was Eugenie who helped set up Harry and Cressida. She refuses to abandon him. She is a very loyal lady. She is not one for taking sides."

The source also said that Eugenie could be Harry's "conduit to a reconciliation. But that seems a long way off." They added, "She is close to the Queen and to Harry and Meghan and their meeting shows he is not completely out in the cold."

Eugenie is also friends with Meghan.

Meghan and Eugenie knew each other before Meghan had even met Harry. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan explained (via People), "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable. We're friends with them as a couple."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

When Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter in June 2021, Eugenie posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all."

Meghan and Harry could return to the U.K. soon.

Since their move in 2020, Harry has returned to England twice. First, he visited in April 2021 for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. Then, in July 2021, he returned to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, with his brother, Prince William.

Now, there are a couple upcoming royal events that could mean Harry and Meghan both return to the U.K. In March, a memorial will be held for Philip, but it has been rumored that the couple might not attend due to an ongoing issue involving whether Harry will be able to hire adequate security, per CNN. Second, this year marks Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne, which is being celebrated as her Platinum Jubilee. While events will be held throughout the year, the primary celebrations take place in June. It's possible that Harry and Meghan will want to attend for the momentous occasion.

Royal historian Edward Owens told Express U.K. in October, "I imagine if they come for the Platinum Jubilee, it will be a bit like what happened with Philip's funeral, it will be a brief visit and then off again."

