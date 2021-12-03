Harry & Prince Charles Just Took This Major Step Forward, Sources Say

If a new report is to be believed, it sounds like the relationship between Prince Charles and Prince Harry is improving. According to sources who spoke with Page Six, the royal father and son are now speaking again, but are taking things slow when it comes to reconnecting. One source claims that there was a "good while" where Charles and Harry weren't talking, but that the lines of communication are open again.

The news comes ahead of a major royal event next year that could see Harry and Meghan Markle head back across the pond together for the first time since they stepped down as working senior royals in March 2020. Read on to find out more about Harry's current status with his father and for what the future could hold.

Harry and Charles last saw each other earlier this year.

Charles and Harry last saw each other in person at Prince Philip's funeral in April, according to Page Six. Harry then visited England in July to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, with his brother, Prince William, but Charles was not in attendance.

They're talking, but it's not "all roses."

While they haven't seen each other in person for eight months, supposedly Harry and Charles are talking again. "Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad," a source told Page Six. "I don't think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open. I don't think it's all roses. It's not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week."

Harry previously opened up about not speaking with Charles.

In March, Harry and Meghan had their famous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the conversation, they opened up about life in the royal family, claimed they were cut off financially and denied security when they decided to leave, and claimed an unnamed member of the family questioned what the color of their child's skin would be. (A new book claims that it was Charles who made the comment, but that it was more benign before being taken out of context by the time it reached Harry; Charles told Us Weekly the story was "fiction".)

Harry also said in the interview that at one point during their transition out of being working royals, Charles stopped taking his calls. But, he noted that at the time of the interview, his dad was taking his calls again. "There's a lot to work through there, you know?" Harry said. "I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar."

Harry and Meghan reportedly won't join the royals for Christmas.

In November, Page Six reported that Meghan, Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, would not be joining the royal family at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate for Christmas. "I think the family accept the situation. They're not annoyed. They're accepting things for how they are," a source told Page Six in the new report.

Joe Little, the deputy editor of Majesty magazine, also spoke to Page Six about Meghan and Harry possibly reuniting with the family and said, "There had been some thought that there might be a memorial service for Prince Philip toward the end of this year, but that has not happened. This would have given Harry and Meghan a chance to come over. Clearly, though, a family Christmas would have been a good way of breaking the ice."

They are likely to return to the U.K. next year.

Harry and Meghan might not be returning for Christmas, but according to reports, there is a good chance they will be in England next year for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70 years as monarch. "The Duke loves and admires his grandmother very much," a source told Page Six.

