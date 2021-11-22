Queen Elizabeth Just Made a Rare Public Appearance Amid Health Issues

Most of the news regarding Queen Elizabeth lately has been concerning, with the monarch canceling numerous appearances due to the state of her health. But, on Sunday, there was a more positive update about the 95-year-old queen. On Nov. 21, as reported by The Sun, Queen Elizabeth attended the christening of two of her great-grandchildren. August Brooksbank, the son of the queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie, and Lucas Tindall, the son of granddaughter Zara Tindall, were both christened at the same time on Sunday. The queen was photographed in a car leaving the church service, which was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. Read on to find out more about the queen's recent outing and for the latest on her health.

RELATED: The Real Reason Harry & Meghan Won't Be at the Royal Christmas, Sources Say.

Queen Elizabeth didn't want to miss the special event.

With two great-grandchildren being christened, the queen apparently didn't want to miss out. Royal expert Penny Junor told The Sun, "I've never heard of two royal babies being christened together like this. The Queen is very spiritual, a christening is a very important occasion for the head of the Church of England and being there will be of great importance to her. She's very fond of Zara and Mike, and Eugenie too."

While the event was private, some members of the royal family were photographed heading to and from the chapel. Elizabeth was photographed in a Range Rover wearing a bright green outfit and hat.

Elizabeth gained four great-grandchildren this year alone.

The queen has 12 great-grandchildren altogether, and four of them were born this year. August, the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, was born in February. He is the grandchild of Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Lucas, the son of Zara and Mike Tindall, was born in March, and is the grandchild of Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips.

In addition to August and Lucas, the queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet was welcomed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in June, and great-granddaughter Sienna was born in September to parents Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The christening wasn't the queen's only recent in-person occasion.

A few days prior to the christening, Elizabeth returned to holding in-person audiences at Windsor Castle after taking her meetings virtually due to her health. On Nov. 17, Elizabeth met with General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff. As reported by The Sun, this was the first time the queen hosted someone in person at the castle since Oct. 19.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's canceled multiple appearances as of late, however.

Following her hospitalization on Oct. 20 for "preliminary investigations," the queen was told to rest for two weeks. During the time after the hospitalization, she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland and attendance at a reception at the United Nations Climate Change Conference. On Nov. 14, she was supposed to make her return to public events for the Remembrance Day ceremony, but canceled because she sprained her back, as reported by People.

Prince Charles shared a health update about his mother last week.

On Nov. 17, Prince Charles gave a quick update about his mother while being interviewed during a visit to Jordan. "She's alright thank you very much. Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be," Charles told Sky News. He then joked about his own age, "It's bad enough at 73."

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Will No Longer Do This Alone for Health Reasons, Sources Say.