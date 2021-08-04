Culture

See What People Believe Is Our First Look at Lilibet

In a new video, Meghan Markle appears to give fans a quick glimpse of her daughter.

August 4, 2021
Aug. 4, 2021 marks Meghan Markle's 40th birthday, and she's doing something special for the occasion. On Wednesday, Markle launched her 40×40 initiative, in which she has invited 40 people to devote 40 minutes of their time to mentoring a woman re-entering the workforce after losing her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Markle announces the plan in a video that features actor Melissa McCarthy, who puts her comedy skills to good use. But there's someone else in the video who has people talking: on Markle's desk, you can see what appears to be a photo of her and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who goes by the nickname Lili.

Emphasis on appears to be. While the photo is being touted as the world's first look at two-month-old Lilibet, you'll have to take out your magnifying glass for this one. Read on to see the photo in question and to find out more about Markle's new initiative.

You'll have to look closely to see Lilibet.

The photos in Meghan Markle's 40x40 video
Archewell

In the 40×40 video, Markle video chats with McCarthy from inside her home. Markle sits at a large desk while her dog, Guy, sleeps in the background. At the very beginning of the video, we get a shot of some of the frame photographs on the desk. A larger photograph looks like a picture of Markle and Harry's two-year-old son, Archie. In front of this picture, there is also a triple picture frame that looks like it holds a picture of Lilibet.

The middle picture shows Harry kissing a baby, who is probably Lilibet. The picture on the right shows Markle holding a small child, who could be Archie. The photo on the left is unclear.

Markle and Harry welcomed Lilibet in June.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cardiff, Wales in 2018
ComposedPix / Shutterstock.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter earlier this year. In a statement on the website for their organization, Archewell, the couple wrote, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The parents-of-two have not shared much else about their daughter. It was reported by Hello! that while making an appearance at the WellChild Awards with singer Ed Sheeran, Harry said that "two is definitely a juggle." He also reportedly told a guest of Lilibet, "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

Harry pops up in the video, too.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her 40x40 video
Archewell

Lilibet and Archie aren't the only family members who can be spotted in the 40×40 video. In a blooper at the end of the video, Harry can be seen through a window, juggling outside. Either he's taken on a new hobby or he was entertaining his kids. McCarthy bursts out laughing and Markle look over her shoulder to see what's going on.

Markle is using her birthday to help others.

Meghan Markle in her 40x40 video
Archewell

With her 40×40 initiative, Markle is using her birthday—and, apparently, a blurry photo of Lilibet—to draw attention to a cause that is important to her. The video and the Archewell website explain that Markle is looking to help the 2 million American women who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic re-enter the workforce. Archewell has partnered with Smart Works, YWCA, and L.A. Works for the program.

"I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce," Markle wrote. "With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well."

