Here's Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Health Right Now

Queen Elizabeth is always in the news—after all, she's the longest-reigning current monarch in the world and is still very active in her duties at 95 years old. But, recently, the headlines the queen has been making are more worrisome. The status of Queen Elizabeth's health has been much talked about recently, following her hospital stay in mid-October. More updates have come out in the time since, involving everything from the cancellation of events to photos of the queen driving herself around her estate. There are many details to keep track of, so if you're looking for the latest on the queen's health, read on to find out everything we've learned so far.

She was hospitalized and had to cancel a trip.

On Oct. 20, Elizabeth spent the night in the hospital. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today [Thursday], and remains in good spirits," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. There was no further detail given on what symptoms or issues led to the hospitalization, but a source told CNN that it was "not Covid-related."

Because of the hospitalization, Elizabeth had to cancel a planned trip to Northern Ireland. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the palace also said in a statement.

She's been told to rest for two weeks.

A statement from Buckingham Palace given to The Telegraph on Oct. 29 explains that the queen has been advised by her doctors to take it easy for two weeks. "Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," the palace said in a statement. "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits."

Some events have been canceled.

Because she is resting for two weeks, the queen has had to cancel in-person events that she was supposed to attend. On Nov. 1, she had been scheduled to attend a reception in Scotland to mark the start of the COP-26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) Summit, but will instead send a video message, as reported by the BBC.

The palace also explained in the statement to The Telegraph that the queen will not be at the Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 13 but plans to attend the National Service of Remembrance the following day.

A scheduling change was reportedly put in place.

Following the news of Elizabeth's hospitalization, it was reported by The Telegraph that she will no longer be scheduled to attend events alone. Instead, another member of the royal family will always be scheduled to attend with her. This way, if she has to cancel due to her health, the event or meeting can still continue on.

She was advised to make a lifestyle change.

In early October, Vanity Fair reported that Elizabeth was advised to give up her daily cocktail, which was usually a martini. Reportedly, this is so she will be as healthy as possible for her busy schedule, including next year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Platinum Jubilee will mark Elizabeth's 70 years as monarch.

"It's not really a big deal for her. She is not a big drinker," a source told Vanity Fair, "but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."

The prime minister gave an update.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared an update about the queen with Channel 4 News (via The Guardian). "I spoke to her majesty and she's on very good form," Johnson said on Oct. 30. The prime minister meets with the monarch once a week. "She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well," he added.

She's been spotted since leaving the hospital.

On Nov. 1, the queen was photographed driving around the estate of Windsor Castle while wearing a headscarf and sunglasses. According to the Daily Mail, she was driving the Jaguar that she usually uses to "ferry her beloved corgis for a morning walk." It is unclear whether she was with her dogs at the time; it was previously reported by the Daily Mail that sources said her rest involved not walking them.

The queen has also been seen since her hospitalization on the royal family Instagram. The account shared photos of her while she was meeting two ambassadors via video chat.

