Culture

Oprah Asked Meghan & Harry to Agree to This One Thing Before the Tell-All

The talk show host texted a request to the duke and duchess before they sat down.

By Lia Beck
April 26, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
April 26, 2021

Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be forgotten anytime soon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were extremely open about their experience as full-time members of the royal family, to a point that even surprised the seasoned host. Recently, while opening up about her feelings on the interview, Oprah shared the request she made of Harry and Meghan ahead of their tell-all.

While being interviewed herself by Nancy O'Dell, Oprah shared that whenever she interviews someone about a "significant" topic, she talks to them ahead of time to make sure they're on the same page. Read on to see what she asked of Harry and Meghan in their pre-interview text message conversation. And for more news on the couple, here's The One Thing Harry & Meghan Must Do Now That Philip Has Died, Sources Say.

Oprah made sure their intentions were aligned ahead of the conversation.

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey during their interview
CBS

Speaking to O'Dell, Oprah explained that she wanted to be sure of Meghan and Harry's goals for the interview ahead of time.

"Whenever I'm doing interviews with anybody for anything that is significant, I have a conversation with them before," Oprah said. "I didn't see Harry and Meghan before, but I did text them and say, 'Intention is very important to me, tell me what your intention is, so that we can be aligned in our goal.' And our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."

Read about Meghan and Oprah's relationship prior to that bombshell moment in The Real Story Behind Meghan Markle's Friendship With Oprah.

Oprah has sworn by this strategy for a long time.

Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on "CBS This Morning"
CBS This Morning/YouTube

The day after the interview aired, Oprah appeared on CBS This Morning to speak about the conversation and share a behind-the-scenes look into how it went down. On the show, she touched on the idea of always trying to see if she can align her intentions for an interview with those of the person she's speaking with. "I don't want you to finish an interview and at the end of the interview you say, 'I wish I had said,'" Oprah explained of talking to her subjects.

Read about one of the emotional topics Meghan opened up about in Meghan Finally Broke Her Silence on Her Sad Relationship With Her Father.

Even knowing what Harry and Meghan wanted to get across, the interview still surprised Oprah.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah
CBS

Oprah knew that Harry and Meghan wanted to be truthful, and in the CBS This Morning interview she said she knew they wanted to set the record straight because they had been the target of so many hurtful lies in the media. Still, she was surprised at just how open the couple were.

In the time since the interview aired, a moment where Oprah could only manage a shocked "What?" in response to something Meghan said has gone viral online. The reply was prompted by Meghan saying that there were conversations within the royal family about "how dark" the color of her baby's skin would be. (Harry later clarified that neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip made the comment.)

"Literally that thing that's now become a meme that's like, 'What?'" Oprah said of her now-famous reaction. "I'm like, 'What? You're going there? You're going all the way there.'"

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Oprah doesn't take credit for how "powerful" the interview was.

Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah Winfrey
CBS

In her conversation with O'Dell, Oprah said, "I had no idea that [the interview] would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have."

She went on to explain that while she's an expert at her job, she doesn't take all the credit for how successful the primetime special was.

"I know how to ask questions, and you know how to ask questions. We all know how to do our jobs," she told O'Dell. "But what makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as [Meghan and Harry] were. So I don't give myself credit for that. I give myself credit for asking the questions, but the reason the interview was what it was was because they answered the way they did."

Take a look back at a past Oprah interview that's being reexamined with This Resurfaced Oprah Interview With Mary-Kate and Ashley Has Fans Livid.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Shot of a doctor applying a band aid after injecting a patient in his arm during a consultation at a clinic
    Shot of a doctor applying a band aid after injecting a patient in his arm during a consultation at a clinic
    Health

    Don't Do This After Your First Vaccine Dose

    The CDC warns against making this error.

  • Side view of young woman pouring coffee in cup. Beautiful female is standing at kitchen counter. She is in casual at home.
    Side view of young woman pouring coffee in cup. Beautiful female is standing at kitchen counter. She is in casual at home.
    Health

    Do You Drink 3 Cups of Coffee a Day?

    You may be at risk for this painful condition.

  • liv tyler smiling on red carpet
    liv tyler smiling on red carpet
    Culture

    Liv Tyler Reveals Kids' Famous Godfather in Rare Pic

    The A-lister is a longtime friend of the family.

  • walmart store sign with sunburst logo
    walmart store sign with sunburst logo
    Culture

    Walmart Just Started a Legal Battle With Kanye

    Yeezy is in hot water with the retail giant.

  • A man wearing a face mask gets a COVID-19 vaccine injected into his arm by a male doctor.
    A man wearing a face mask gets a COVID-19 vaccine injected into his arm by a male doctor.
    Health

    There's a New Unique J&J Blood Clot Case

    This patient is different than all the previous ones.

  • A mother places a face mask on a young boy outdoors
    A mother places a face mask on a young boy outdoors
    Health

    The CDC Just Made These Guideline Changes for Summer

    The agency is updating its outlook for the season.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group