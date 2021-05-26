See a Very Rare Look at Archie and Prince Harry in His New Docuseries

Prince Harry's decision to move to California and stop being a working member of the royal family never meant that he was going to live his life in total privacy—it meant he was going to live it on his own terms. Recently, Harry has done a lot to raise awareness for mental health issues, including by sharing his own story and producing the docuseries The Me You Can't See with Oprah Winfrey. In The Me You Can't See, Harry talks about his own struggles and his experience stepping down from the royal family. Harry also is seen with Archie, his two-year-old son, as he shares some stories from his family life.

Life in England meant that Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, Archie, and their daughter on the way would have grown up more in the public eye than they will in their current situation. Now, Harry and Meghan have some more control and can share a little bit of Archie's life with the public when they see fit. Read on for the glimpse of Archie from The Me You Can't See and to learn about the connection Archie already has to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Archie can be spotted playing with his dad.

In the final episode of The Me You Can't See, "This Is Me," Harry speaks about how much therapy has meant to him and how he wouldn't be in the position he is today without it. He also talks about Diana and how she would be proud of him. A clip of Harry and Archie playing on swings together plays as he discusses his mother. You can hear the father and son laughing together, too.

Archie looks a lot like his mom.

After The Me You Can't See was released, one Twitter user took to the platform to share side-by-side pictures of Archie and Meghan as a baby to show their resemblance. A close-up of Archie on the swing looks very much like a photo of Meghan when she was his age. They both have the same short curly hair and—from what we can see—their faces look very similar, too.

Meghan and Harry's son talks about his "Grandma Diana."

While Archie and Harry swing, Harry talks about how he wishes his mother would have gotten to meet his wife and son.

"I wish she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie," Harry says. "I've got a photo up in his nursery. And it was one of the first words that he said—apart from 'mama,' 'papa'—it was then 'grandma.' 'Grandma Diana.' It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Harry knows his mom is proud of him.

In the docuseries, Harry shares the same sentiment that he did in his and Meghan's interview with Oprah from March: that his mom would not only be proud of him, but that she helped guide him, as well.

"I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me," Harry says in The Me You Can't See. "I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself. I'm living the life that she wanted us to be able to live. Not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year."

In the interview with Oprah, Harry had also shared that he felt Diana knew that he might end up in the situation that he is in. He said that the money she left him was what allowed him and Meghan to move to California and step down as senior royals.

"Touching back on when you asked me what my mom would think of this, I think she saw it coming," Harry said. "And I felt her presence throughout this whole process. For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here with you, with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her to go through this process by herself all those years ago."

