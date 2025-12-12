11 Best New Primark Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

They've got everything from sweaters to chic decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While there is no shortage of options when it comes to Christmas decorations and apparel out there, it can be hard to find something that matches your style. That’s where Primark can be a huge holiday helper. The retailer goes above and beyond with their festive offerings, from chic and cozy seasonal clothing to well-designed home products. If you’re looking for something that’s a bit of a cut above the rest, we’ve picked some of our favorite items that will bring plenty of holiday cheer. Read on for the best new Primark Christmas finds that you’ll absolutely love.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Stocking Stuffers Hitting Shelves This Week.

1. Family Christmas Pajamas

As the one holiday that starts very early in the morning, pajama selection is everything at Christmas. Why not get the whole gang on board? These family pajamas feature an adorable dog print and are a truly cozy set that everyone will love.

2. Pet Family Christmas Pajamas

Just because they have four legs doesn’t mean your beloved pet can’t get in on the matching PJs! This adorable pet Christmas pajama ensemble will provide the inclusion your dog or cat deserves, not to mention make for some fantastic photos.

3. Grinch Door Bow

Sure, wreaths are great. But what about turning your entryway into a giant present? In a nod to everyone’s favorite rehabilitated Christmas fiend, this Grinch door bow is a creative way to decorate. And at just $16, it fits nicely into any holiday budget.

4. Scented Christmas Candle

If you really want your days to be merry and bright like the song suggests, you’re going to need plenty of candles heading into the holidays. Luckily, this scented Christmas candle from Primark can accomplish both of those things, featuring two wicks and a metallic lid that elevates its look.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Gift Finds Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab.

5. Reindeer Fair Isle Christmas Sweater

Ugly holiday sweaters have long become a self-aware nod to holiday apparel, but just because you’re trying to be gaudy doesn’t mean you can’t have at least a little style. This reindeer sweater provides the perfect amount of Christmas while still being warm and comfy—and it’s only $28. There’s also a white version if you’re looking for a different color scheme.

6. Stripe Bow Vase

Putting up some poinsettias or winterberry branches? This simple yet elegant bow vase is just the thing you’ll need to get the most out of your arrangement. And at just $16, you’ll be able to get a few for around the house.

7. Mickey Mouse Christmas Ornament Set

Anyone who’s a big Disney fan will appreciate these Mickey Mouse Christmas ornaments. The special collaboration successfully lands a look that’s comfortingly classic while still incorporating the iconic cartoon legend himself. The 25-piece set (which sells for $16) includes larger and smaller round ornaments, as well as unique swirly pieces and tiny bulbs that can provide a well-rounded look to your tree decorating.

8. Printed Boyfriend Pajamas

PJs should be comfy above all else, but it’s a bonus when they also happen to look great, too. These boyfriend pajamas will make you the envy of everyone around the tree on Christmas morning, featuring a breakfast-themed print and running for $25.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Christmas Gifts With Deep Discounts This Week.

9. Christmas Scented Reed Diffuser

Sometimes, that authentic Christmas tree doesn’t provide enough of that evergreen smell around the house on its own. This scented reed diffuser can help make up the difference with its winter holly and pine aroma.

10. Scented Room Sachets

Speaking of getting your home smelling great, you don’t have to burn candles around the clock to get the aromas you’re after. These scented room sachets are a flame-free way to get the smell of fresh gingerbread coming out of the oven, with each one good for up to four weeks.

11. Dimpled Photo Frame

After snapping all those photos around the holidays, you’re going to need a way to display those memories. This dimpled photo frame is a stylish and eye-catching way to showcase your snapshots, especially around the holidays.