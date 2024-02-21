7 Ponytail Styles That Instantly Upgrade Your Look, Hairstylists Say

Even if you love your long, flowing locks, you likely feel the need to get your hair out of your face every once in a while. At the same time, just pulling it back with a hair tie doesn't always feel right either. With that in mind, it might be time to consider some more exciting options. To help you out, we talked to different hairstylists and got their expert insight on the updos you can try out when you want to add a little something new. Read on for seven ponytail styles that can instantly upgrade your look.

1 Braided ponytails

If you have a little extra time to spare when styling your hair, Emma Jarvis, salon owner of The Hair Base, tells Best Life that she suggests combining a basic ponytail with a loose braid.

"This style imparts a soft, romantic feel and is perfect for weekend brunch or casual date nights," she says.

According to Jarvis, braided ponytails are a particularly good style for people with thick and long ombre or highlighted hair, as a braid can help to "accentuate the different tones."

2 Bubble ponytails

If you're not a fan of braids, consider the bubble ponytail instead.

"By adding elastic bands down the length of your ponytail and gently pulling apart each section, you create a playful yet elegant style perfect for both casual and formal events," Anna Peterson, licensed cosmetologist and founder of Salon Route, shares.

3 Wrap-around ponytails

You don't need to stray that far from a simple pony to upgrade your look. Peterson says a wrap-around style can add sophistication to your otherwise basic updo.

"Conceal your elastic band by wrapping a strand of hair around it and securing it with a bobby pin underneath," she advises.

4 Low ponytails

While it might seem counterproductive, moving your ponytail down farther than you're used to can elevate it as well, according to Jarvis.

"For a fresh and effortless look, opt for a low ponytail with textured and undone waves," she says. "This style complements various haircuts."

5 Ponytails with added hair

There's no rule that says you can only utilize the hair growing from your scalp. Keka Heron, celebrity hairstylist and board-certified trichologist, says incorporating extra locks into your ponytail can easily take it to that next level.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"You can add synthetic braided hair to your pony to extend the length, add faux bangs to your ponytail for a young flirty look, or even add curly extensions to a low pony for a great summer look," she says.

6 Sleek ponytails

A high-gloss finish may make you feel especially chic.

"Smooth out flyaways and add sheen with a light application of serum before sweeping your hair back," Peterson recommends. "This sleek look is runway-ready elegance that's easy to achieve."

7 Half ponytails

If you want your hair out of your face, you don't have to go for a full ponytail. In fact, Jarvis says the half ponytail, or half-up style, is currently making a comeback.

"This style is incredibly versatile and suitable for any hair length or texture," she notes.

According to Jarvis, you also have more room for customization with this look, depending on where exactly you place your ponytail.

"Higher sections create volume at the crown, while the loose lower section beautifully frames the face," she adds.