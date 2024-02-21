Style

7 Ponytail Styles That Instantly Upgrade Your Look, Hairstylists Say

Find out how you can go beyond the basic updo.

By Kali Coleman
February 21, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
February 21, 2024

Even if you love your long, flowing locks, you likely feel the need to get your hair out of your face every once in a while. At the same time, just pulling it back with a hair tie doesn't always feel right either. With that in mind, it might be time to consider some more exciting options. To help you out, we talked to different hairstylists and got their expert insight on the updos you can try out when you want to add a little something new. Read on for seven ponytail styles that can instantly upgrade your look.

RELATED: 7 Best Women's Hairstyles That Will Never Go Out of Style.

1
Braided ponytails

woman having hair done at hair salon
iStock

If you have a little extra time to spare when styling your hair, Emma Jarvis, salon owner of The Hair Base, tells Best Life that she suggests combining a basic ponytail with a loose braid.

"This style imparts a soft, romantic feel and is perfect for weekend brunch or casual date nights," she says.

According to Jarvis, braided ponytails are a particularly good style for people with thick and long ombre or highlighted hair, as a braid can help to "accentuate the different tones."

2
Bubble ponytails

Studio portrait of a beautiful young woman posing against a turquoise background
iStock

If you're not a fan of braids, consider the bubble ponytail instead.

"By adding elastic bands down the length of your ponytail and gently pulling apart each section, you create a playful yet elegant style perfect for both casual and formal events," Anna Peterson, licensed cosmetologist and founder of Salon Route, shares.

RELATED: 10 Ways to Embrace Keeping Your Hair Long After 50.

3
Wrap-around ponytails

Rearview shot of a young woman sitting outdoorshttp://195.154.178.81/DATA/i_collage/pi/shoots/806280.jpg
iStock

You don't need to stray that far from a simple pony to upgrade your look. Peterson says a wrap-around style can add sophistication to your otherwise basic updo.

"Conceal your elastic band by wrapping a strand of hair around it and securing it with a bobby pin underneath," she advises.

4
Low ponytails

Profile view of attractive young office worker standing against white wall with crossed arms and closed eyes, resting, relaxing and meditating using stress relief technique in the middle of work day
iStock

While it might seem counterproductive, moving your ponytail down farther than you're used to can elevate it as well, according to Jarvis.

"For a fresh and effortless look, opt for a low ponytail with textured and undone waves," she says. "This style complements various haircuts."

5
Ponytails with added hair

Samples of long hair, a large selection from blonde to brunette, straight and curly
iStock

There's no rule that says you can only utilize the hair growing from your scalp. Keka Heron, celebrity hairstylist and board-certified trichologist, says incorporating extra locks into your ponytail can easily take it to that next level.

"You can add synthetic braided hair to your pony to extend the length, add faux bangs to your ponytail for a young flirty look, or even add curly extensions to a low pony for a great summer look," she says.

RELATED: 5 Tips for Having Bangs Over 60, According to Stylists.

6
Sleek ponytails

Beauty Model Profile. Young Woman with long Ponytail Hair. Women Face Side view over beige background. Lady with Red Lipstick and Black Straight Tail Hairstyle
iStock

A high-gloss finish may make you feel especially chic.

"Smooth out flyaways and add sheen with a light application of serum before sweeping your hair back," Peterson recommends. "This sleek look is runway-ready elegance that's easy to achieve."

7
Half ponytails

A young woman with brown hair ties her hair into a bun, viewed from the rear. Tutorial photo of simple hairstyle pinned half updo for long hair
Shutterstock

If you want your hair out of your face, you don't have to go for a full ponytail. In fact, Jarvis says the half ponytail, or half-up style, is currently making a comeback.

"This style is incredibly versatile and suitable for any hair length or texture," she notes.

According to Jarvis, you also have more room for customization with this look, depending on where exactly you place your ponytail.

"Higher sections create volume at the crown, while the loose lower section beautifully frames the face," she adds.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • home depot store
    home depot store
    Smarter Living

    Shoppers Are Still Abandoning Home Depot

    Sales are down again.

  • woman looking at her phone with a horrified expression
    woman looking at her phone with a horrified expression
    Smarter Living

    Do You Have an "Old Person Name"?

    Here's the verdict from the youngest generation.

  • An aerial view of San Jose, California, with the highway in the foreground
    An aerial view of San Jose, California, with the highway in the foreground
    Smarter Living

    Cities Where $100,000 Is "Lower Middle Class"

    The six-figure income doesn't stack up much here.

  • A Walt Disney World arch gate on the road in Orlando, Florida, USA.
    A Walt Disney World arch gate on the road in Orlando, Florida, USA.
    Travel

    Is Disney World America's "Biggest Rip-Off?"

    A new survey says it is—here's why.

  • Amy Grant at the Music Center Tribute to Jerry Moss in January 2023
    Amy Grant at the Music Center Tribute to Jerry Moss in January 2023
    Entertainment

    Amy Grant Had to Learn to Sing Again

    She underwent a five-hour surgery last year.

  • vitamin d dropper pipette in sunlight
    vitamin d dropper pipette in sunlight
    Wellness

    Vitamin D Supplement Is Being Recalled

    The FDA warns of serious side effects.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.