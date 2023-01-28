5 Stylish Ways to Keep Your Hair Long After It Goes Gray

There's no reason not to let your hair grow out as you get older. If you want to get that cute pixie cut, go ahead of course, but don't feel obligated to abide by old beauty standards that say you need to cut your hair short to keep it stylish after it goes gray.

While gray hair produces less oil and is therefore prone to dryness, as long as you keep it healthy, it's easy to style. Read on for tips from hairstylists on the best things to do if you want to keep wearing your hair long after it goes gray.

1 Learn how to braid.

If you're trying to keep your gray hair long, wearing braids—whether regular, french, fishtail, or another trendy technique—is a great way to go. Tons of online tutorials are readily available, allowing you to practice on yourself or someone else. Watson Anthony, editor-in-chief for Hairstyle Camp, says "braids look amazing with gray hair, especially when there are other colors running through your hair, as they are all intertwined together."

You can also use braids in other styles. For example, Dawna Jarvis, a former salon owner and master stylist at the Canyon Salon, loves loose pulled-apart braids, or even a sleek braided bun. Simply put your hair in a low ponytail, separate the ponytail in three sections, and twist each in opposite directions to create a braided bun, she tells Best Life. "Secure each twisted section with bobby pins and spray everything with hairspray for shine and hold ability."

2 Buy some cool hair accessories.

It's never too late to experiment with fun hair accessories like headbands, clips, or cool accent pieces. They're simple yet versatile, and can be used at any age. "Claw clips especially are very popular, as they are less damaging on your hair, but also can be used in many ways to keep your hair out of your face," Anthony says.

These don't have to break the bank, either. You can typically pick up hair accessories at any grocery store, or popular chains like Target and Walmart.

3 Ask your stylist for long layers.

Adding layers is a great way to keep your gray hair looking young and vibrant. Layers help get rid of bulkiness and create the illusion of longer, thinner, softer hair.

Krysta Biancone, co-founder Amari Salon & Spa and Hair Stylist at Hair by Krysta, explains that the hair should be shorter around the face and have longer layers in the back. "When styling, use a light mousse or styling cream for extra volume and body, then use a curling wand or flat iron to create some movement throughout the length of the hair," she says.

4 Try a half-up, half-down style.

Wearing your hair up all the time can be damaging, especially if it's pulled too tightly. Cody Renegar, a celebrity hairstylist with clients like Carson Kressley, suggests wearing a half-up, half-down style.

"It'll be swept away from the face and prevent unwanted breakage," he explains. It's a sleek look, and you'll really only need a hair tie, some bobby pins, and some hairspray if you want to help it last the whole day.

5 Get a fresh blowout.

No one will take better care of your hair than your stylist, so why not amp up your look with a well deserved salon blowout? "Whether you're going for an edgy look or something more traditional, getting a professional blowout is key," Jarvis says.

Salon blowouts typically last longer as well, so you won't have to worry about styling your hair for a few days. It's a great idea if you've got a special event coming up, as your hair will be shiny and ready to go.