The 5 Best Hairstyles for Gray Hair, According to Experts

Whether you're showing off your naturally silver streaks like Sarah Jessica Parker or asking your stylist to dye you into a cool-toned platinum blonde, there's no doubt about it: Your gray hair is on trend, and it's beautiful. Instagram accounts with massive followings, like @Grombe, @silver.s.t.y.l.e, and @going_grey_, are dedicated to the color and more and more people are embracing their grays as they age. But like with any hair color, texture, or length, there are certain styles that can really help your gray tresses shine. Read on for the five best hairstyles for gray hair, according to the experts.

1 The Classic Bob

If you're looking for a style that's incredibly easy to maintain, write this down. "There's no contest that the best hairstyle for gray hair is the classic bob," Gwenda Harmon, hair and beauty expert at Power Your Curls, tells Best Life. For starters, she says, the shorter your hair is, the easier it is to style. "When you have gray hair, you will understand how important it is to be able to easily style it," she says. "The classic bob is a great way to show off the naturally grown gray hairs. Embrace the gray hair and show it off." This hairstyle is low maintenance but works with a lot of face shapes, she adds.

2 A Short Pixie

Would you say your gray hair has a wiry or coarse texture to it? According to Cindy Marcus, a professional hairstylist in Las Vegas and editor-in-chief of Latest Hairstyles, the best haircut that can work on any hair texture, but especially this one, is a short pixie. Plus, gray hair tends to look on the trendy side when it's cut into a modern pixie, she tells Best Life—and it's easy to maintain and style on your own. "This style will also provide fullness and volume for fine hair; however, it will work well for textured hair, allowing for movement and dimension."

3 Shoulder Length with Soft Layers

More specially, ask your stylist for a shoulder length cut with soft layers that frame the face. This means they'll cut your hair in varying lengths at the front of your face to help define your features—and there are all kinds of ways to do it depending on the shape of your face, according to L'Oreal's website. As we age, hair around our face tends to weaken and break, says Alayne Curtiss, owner of Make Me Fab and a curly hair and gray blending expert. "This classic style is great for blending and to soften up around the face."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 The Shag

What do Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Kristen Bell, Cara Delevingne, and Halle Berry all have in common? They've recently rocked the shag, a hairstyle that was big in the '60s and '70s. It's made a comeback, and it's an awesome way to show off your silver locks. "Wear it wavy or straight. Piece-y and fun. Age is just a number with this effortless cut," says Curtiss.

5 Long Wavy Salt and Pepper

Search for "gray hairstyle" on TikTok and you'll be hit with countless videos of ideas, but one in particular dominates the airwaves: long wavy salt and pepper hair. According to Hair Adviser's website, "a salt and pepper hairstyle doesn't automatically age a woman. Go for big, bouncy curls to show off your coif's volume.