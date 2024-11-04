There's a Scary Reason You Might Not Be Able to Sleep at Night, New Research Reveals

If you have trouble sleeping, you’re not alone. More than 50 million Americans have a chronic sleep disorder, according to the American Psychiatric Association. In fact, they say that recent research suggests that sleep disorders have been surging in recent years, a phenomenon partially explained by an atmosphere of heightened stress during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The association notes that one-third of Americans report their sleep quality as “poor” or “only fair.” However, experts say there could be another reason that Americans are struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep. They warn that Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, could be interrupting the sleep cycle among other things.

PFAS are a class of over 15,000 man-made chemicals that are widely used in the manufacturing processes of many consumer products, including cleaning products, water-resistant fabrics, non-stick cookware, personal care products, stain-resistant coatings, and more. Dubbed “forever chemicals” for their longevity, these substances linger in the environment without breaking down, giving them ample opportunity to infiltrate our food, water, and air and cause various public health concerns.

Human exposure to PFAS has been linked to cancer, thyroid disease, increased cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, neurological disorders, reduced immune response, low infant birth rates, and more, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Now, a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) has found that having more contact with PFAS is linked to insomnia and poor sleep quality in young adults. They determined that having high blood concentrations of PFAS impacts several genes that control sleep, including one that converts cortisol to cortisone, signaling to the body that you're ready to rest.

When researchers looked at the blood of young adults between the ages of 19 and 24 and divided their blood concentrations of PFAS into three groups, they found that those in the highest tertile slept roughly 80 fewer minutes per night compared to the lowest tertile.

"There's a very strong biological pathway that we're seeing—it's not just observational," Shiwen Li, a postdoctoral researcher at USC and one of the lead study authors, told The Guardian . “Because the body needs sleep every day, if PFAS might be interfering with your sleep, that may affect you more immediately than other chronic health issues.”

This study built on previous research, which established that PFAS can cross the blood-brain barrier to disrupt various neurotransmitters that are also important for sleep health, including dopamine, glutamate and serotonin, and calcium homeostasis.

If you’re experiencing chronic sleep problems, it’s important to talk to your doctor about your concerns.