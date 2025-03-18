Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

The Surprising Snack That Can Help Lower Your Cholesterol, According to New Research

Nutritionists are nuts about this new discovery.

closeup of woman in beige sweater pouring mixed nuts into her hand
iStock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzMar 18, 2025
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition: Consuming pecans as a snack improves lipids/lipoproteins and diet quality compared with usual diet in adults at increased risk of cardiometabolic diseases

Nutrients: LDL-Cholesterol Lowering of Plant Sterols and Stanols—Which Factors Influence Their Efficacy?

Cleveland Clinic: 9 Best Nuts for People With Diabetes

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition: Dietary intakes of flavan-3-ols and cardiometabolic health

Cleveland Clinic: Foods Rich in Polyphenols — and Why They’re Important

If high cholesterol concerns you, you're probably well-versed in the foods to avoid—eggs, bacon, butter, beef, and coconut oil, to name a handful. But in addition to eliminating things from your diet, you can also supplement it with healthy foods that actually help lower your cholesterol. One such example is a surprising nut that was just highlighted in a new research paper.

RELATED: This Superfood Can Help Prevent Heart Disease, Weight Gain, and More—But You're Probably Not Eating It.

Pecans can help lower cholesterol, new research finds.

A new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutritionfound that swapping daily snack foods for pecans "improved cholesterol levels and enhanced overall diet quality," according to a press release.

To arrive at these findings, researchers in the Penn State Department of Nutritional Sciences enlisted 138 adults aged 25 to 70 who had one or more criteria for metabolic syndrome, which included abdominal obesity, high triglycerides (the most common type of fat in the body that usually comes from butter, oils, and excess calories), low HDL ("good" cholesterol), high blood pressure, and high fasting blood glucose (a potential indicator of diabetes).

Participants were then divided into two equal groups—one who consumed their regular diet and one who ate two ounces of pecans daily in place of their usual snacks—and evaluated via vascular health data and blood work at the start and end of the 12-week study period. Results showed the following reductions in the pecan group:

  • Total cholesterol
  • LDL ("bad") cholesterol
  • HDL cholesterol
  • Ratio of total cholesterol to HDL cholesterol and triglycerides
As the press release explains, "LDL cholesterol can build up in arteries and increase the risk of stroke or heart attack. HDL...carries cholesterol back to the liver for removal from the body. So, both lowering LDL and reducing the ratio of total cholesterol to HDL can reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease. Triglycerides are a necessary lipid for energy storage and metabolism, but high levels of triglycerides also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease."
The pecan group also showed healthier dietary habits overall, including a higher adherence to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 and an increased intake of under-consumed food groups such as plant proteins and seafood.

RELATED: Tomatoes Are the Healthiest Fruit in the World, CDC Says—Here's Why.

Nuts, in general, may be beneficial for cholesterol.

Jennifer Habashy, NMD, assistant medical director at Claya and Strata, previously told Best Life, "Nuts provide heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol. They also contain plant sterols, compounds that block cholesterol absorption in the gut."
As we noted, a 2018 study published in the journal Nutrients found that consuming 1.5 to 3 grams of plant sterols a day can lower LDL cholesterol by 7.5 to 12 percent.
Nuts, specifically almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts, are also recommended to help lower blood sugar.
"Research shows a significant reduction in cardiovascular risk factors in people with diabetes when they’re eating at least five servings of nuts a week," registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, told Cleveland Clinic. "The serving size was about an ounce, or 28 grams, which is the amount I recommend."
Nuts, however, can be calorie-dense, so it's important to keep serving size in mind when snacking.

Pecans may also help with vascular health.

Though the Penn State researchers did not find any differences in vascular health between the two study groups, they point to a previous study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition that looked at the effects of pecan's polyphenol content.
According to Cleveland Clinic, polyphenols are natural compounds in plants and plant-based foods that "help your body manage inflammation and protect you from oxidative stress."
The prior research found that the polyphenols in pecans "may support endothelial function, a key factor in maintaining healthy blood vessels," the press release states. Therefore, the Penn State researchers recommend adding more polyphenol-rich foods—including pecans, fruits and veggies, and whole grains—to a heart healthy diet.
"The improved diet quality among pecan snackers—including a higher percentage of calories from polyunsaturated fats and increased fiber and polyphenols—likely also contributed to the observed cholesterol improvements, particularly the LDL-lowering effects," said Kristina Petersen, associate professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State and co-author of the study.

The takeaway:

A new study found that replacing one's daily snacks with pecans can lead to improved cholesterol levels, thereby reducing the risk for cardiovascular disease. Previous research has tied nuts, in general, to lower cholesterol. A prior study also linked pecan consumption with improved vascular health.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

TAGS:
News
Healthy Eating
Sources referenced in this article

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition: Consuming pecans as a snack improves lipids/lipoproteins and diet quality compared with usual diet in adults at increased risk of cardiometabolic diseases

Nutrients: LDL-Cholesterol Lowering of Plant Sterols and Stanols—Which Factors Influence Their Efficacy?

Cleveland Clinic: 9 Best Nuts for People With Diabetes

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition: Dietary intakes of flavan-3-ols and cardiometabolic health

Cleveland Clinic: Foods Rich in Polyphenols — and Why They’re Important

The Latest

mature man getting an eye exam

Popular Diet Can Help Prevent Macular Degeneration

a woman wears a pink glove with a bottle for spring cleaning

The Health Benefits of Spring Cleaning and Why We Do It

closeup of a mosquito on human skin

CDC Warns Dengue Cases Are Rising in the U.S.

holding ozempic pen

Drugs Like Ozempic Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s

© Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.