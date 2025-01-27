Doctors Warn About 2 New Ozempic Side Effects for Your Heart and Skin

By now, it’s no secret that Ozempic can wreak havoc on the gastrointestinal system—ranging from nausea and diarrhea to severe constipation and acid reflux. But according to new research and patient testimonies, there are two lesser-known side effects of GLP-1 medications that everyone should know about. Keep reading to learn how Ozempic can trigger skin hypersensitivity as well as unsuspected heart issues.

Scientists found that Ozempic can weaken heart muscles.

A new study published in the journal JACC: Basic to Translational Science indicates that semaglutide can shrink heart mass in healthy people (individuals who aren’t at cardiovascular risk nor are diagnosed as obese), potentially leading to heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.

"If people have been prescribed these drugs, then the benefits should likely far exceed the risks. However, the growing number of people who may be taking these drugs who do not meet the eligibility criteria and who are not at risk have a different risk-reward calculation that they should be made aware of," lead author and pediatrics professor Jason Dyck, PhD, said in a press release.

Prior to testing on cultured human heart cells, researchers carried out their experiment on mice. They administered semaglutide to healthy (or "lean") mice and obese mice, the latter representing humans using GLP-1 medications for weight loss without a history of cardiovascular disease.

According to their findings, semaglutide led to a "significant" reduction in overall heart weight, cardiomyocyte area, and mass in the left ventricle in both lean and obese mice. The same test was then performed on cultured human heart cells, which provided similar results.

"If these findings translate to humans, they may become important when considering the use of semaglutide in patients with existing CVD [cardiovascular diseases] and associated cardiac hypertrophy vs the population of individuals using GLP1-RAs for weight loss/management, in the absence of CVD and/or the metabolic syndrome," wrote the authors.

They concluded, "This potential to alter cardiac structure in settings that may be impacted by reduced cardiac mass is important given the growing use, and guideline-endorsement, of GLP-1RAs in patients with and without CVD."

Doctors also found that Ozempic can lead to skin hypersensitivity.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, surgeon and weight-loss doctor Daniel Rosen, MD, is alerting followers of an "unusual complication" that’s now linked to Ozempic.

"Something I’ve been seeing with my patients lately–a very few number of my patients, but a legitimate number of my patients, where it’s now a trend I want to report about—is allodynia," he said in a video.

"Allodynia is a sensation of the skin that is inconsistent with the stimuli being applied. So, the notion that you would have a burning or painful sensation on your skin just from the wind blowing on it or just from your clothing brushing against it,” explained Rosen.

While rare, this can occur anywhere on the body, with the shoulders, thighs, and back being most common.

As for why it happens, Rosen said, "I think GLP-1 medications, in general, in some way sensitize cutaneous nerves or nerves of the skin and give people this reaction where they are hypersensitive to stimuli of the skin and causes the sensation in your brain of pain or burning or tingling or itching."

According to Rosen’s research, allodynia is highlighted as a potential side effect of most GLP-1 medications, aside from tirzepatide (commonly prescribed for weight loss under the brand name Zepbound). He noted that cases of allodynia are most consistent in higher drug doses—so for some people, it could be as easy as switching to a lower dose.

The takeaway:

As far as Ozempic side effects go, allodynia isn’t top of concern, said Rosen. And when present, it’s often fixable and symptoms will dissipate over time.

"I don’t think it’s something that is very concerning unless it becomes so bothersome that it’s worth getting off the meds and sacrificing the positive benefits," he told followers.

Additionally, Dyck’s study isn’t without its limitations. While his findings serve as a "cautionary tale," more research on the human heart is needed to build a resounding argument.

“Given the growing number of people taking this drug who have no cardiovascular disease or who are not classified as obese, we suggest that cardiac structure and function be carefully evaluated in previous and ongoing clinical studies," he notes in the press release.