Taking This Supplement Can Slow Down Aging, New Research Finds

"In my opinion, 70 is the new 50," said the study's author.

Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverFeb 04, 2025
NCCIH: Omega-3 Supplements: What You Need To Know

Nature Aging: Individual and additive effects of vitamin D, omega-3 and exercise on DNA methylation clocks of biological aging in older adults from the DO-HEALTH trial

You might not know it, but your workout routine and skincare regimen could be improving your biological age. Anti-aging practices like ice baths, facial treatments (plus, the products you use like retinol), and wearing sunscreen can help you physically look younger. But, presumably, you want to feel younger on the inside, too, right? Well, new research suggests that slowing down biological aging is as simple as taking one omega-3 supplement per day.

Research suggests that omega-3 supplements can delay biological aging.

Extensive research, as outlined by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), has designated omega-3s (found in fish oil supplements) as a preventative measure for heart disease, stroke, high triglycerides levels, cognitive decline, and rheumatoid arthritis.

But a new study published in the journal Nature Aging claims that taking a daily omega-3 supplement can also slow down biological aging. What’s more, when paired with vitamin D supplementation and exercise, this magical trio can extend your health span even further.

"In my opinion, 70 is the new 50," senior study author Steve Horvath told The Guardian. "Clearly, these interventions are not the cure against aging. However, the findings reinforce my commitment to taking a low-dose omega-3, vitamin D, and exercising regularly, all in moderation."

You can add months to your life with daily omega-3 supplements, per the study’s results.

For the study, 777 Swiss participants (age 70 or over) from the DO-HEALTH trial were randomly assigned to one of eight cohorts, each with a specific task. One group was prescribed a daily omega-3 supplement, while another took a daily vitamin D supplement. A third group completed a 30-minute workout three times per week. The remaining groups did a combination of these tasks.

Routine phone call check-ins were completed every three months, in addition to annual in-person assessments, during which blood samples were taken. The study lasted for three years.

To quantify the correlation between omega-3s and biological aging, researchers used epigenetic clocks, which "measure DNA methylation, chemical modifications that build up on DNA and reflect the biological rather than the chronological age of the tissue," as explained by The Guardian.

Per data obtained from the epigenetic clocks, daily omega-3 supplements slowed down biological aging by three months. Furthermore, in combined groups, those who took both fish oil and vitamin D supplements and engaged in exercise saw a four-month delay in aging.

"While the effects may appear small with three to four months rejuvenation of biological age in three years, if sustained, they may have relevant effects on population health," lead study author and University of Zurich professor Heike Bischoff-Ferrari said in an interview with The Guardian.

The takeaway:

The study says that when paired with vitamin D supplements and regular exercise, omega-3 supplements can slow biological aging by up to four months over three years. Additionally, researchers found that this power trio can help prevent certain cancers and aid against frailty.

That said, fish oil supplements are known to have hidden health risks. Studies have shown that these popular dietary supplements can cause irregular heartbeat and stroke in people without proper heart issues. They can also lead to blood clots, gastrointestinal issues, and negatively interact with other medications.

If you’re interested in upping your omega-3 intake, it’s best to first speak with a healthcare provider.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

