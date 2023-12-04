Smarter Living

7 Common Behaviors at Holiday Parties That Are Actually Offensive

Don't bring flowers or clean up at the end of the evening, etiquette experts say.

By Lauren Gray
December 4, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Lauren Gray
December 4, 2023

With champagne flowing, mistletoe overhead, and scores of friends packed into a single room, it's easy to see how holiday parties are the backdrop for many a regretful next-day story. In fact, etiquette experts say that even when you think you're on your best behavior, you may still be causing a stir.

"The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, and gathering with loved ones. It's also a time when social etiquette is put to the test," says Jules Hirst, founder of Etiquette Consulting. "While you may think you're being polite and well-mannered at holiday parties, there are some subtle behaviors that can actually be quite offensive to others."

Repeat after us: "Not this year!" Here's everything you need to know to avoid dampening the spirit at your next holiday event, according to etiquette experts.

RELATED: 7 "Polite" Holiday Tipping Habits That Are Actually Offensive, Etiquette Experts Say.

1
Enjoying the festivities a little too much

Friends celebrating Christmas or New Year eve party with Bengal lights and rose champagne.
Shutterstock

Your party host undoubtedly wants you to enjoy yourself—but drinking too heavily can quickly kill the mood.

"While a glass of wine or a festive cocktail is perfectly acceptable, excessive drinking can lead to embarrassing behavior and awkward situations. Always drink responsibly and be mindful of your limits," says Hirst.

Jodi RR Smith, founder of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, adds that it's never appropriate to "pregame" for a holiday party by drinking before you arrive.

"Whether the holiday party is part of your personal or professional circle, you should not be arriving tipsy. It sends the message that you can only deal with the guests after you have had a drink or two," she explains.

2
Arriving on your own schedule

Portrait of smiling senior woman in pink blouse hosting a party with wine or champagne
Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Smith says that most holiday parties differ from more casual events in that the host may expect you to arrive at a particular time.

"While it is fine to arrive fashionably late for a cocktail party or open house, it is not acceptable to arrive late for a seated dinner party. Know your timing," Smith says.

It can also place unnecessary strain on the host if they're not expecting you. "Arriving early to an event in order to help the host or hostess is inconsiderate as the hosts may not yet be dressed," explains Laura Windsor, founder of Laura Windsor Etiquette Academy. "They may also want to take a 10-minute breather after having finished last-minute preparations."

RELATED: The Worst Things to Write in a Holiday Card, Etiquette Experts Say.

3
Bringing a plus one

Multi-ethnic group of people raising glasses sitting at beautiful dinner table celebrating Christmas with friends and family, copy space
Shutterstock

Unless your host has explicitly stated "the more the merrier," you shouldn't assume as much. Bringing a plus one without asking may feel stressful to your host—especially if they've planned a meal or activity around a certain number of guests.

"It can ruin the chemistry of an evening, and disrupt the carefully orchestrated seating plan," notes Windsor.

"Unless your invitation specifically says you may bring a guest, you should not arrive with a plus one unannounced," agrees Smith. "If you are seriously dating someone and your hosts did not know, be sure to let them know in advance to see if they want to extend your invitation."

4
Bringing flowers

Young woman preparing dinner table
iStock

You should never arrive at a holiday party empty-handed, the experts all agree. However, Windsor says that if you want to give flowers, you should send them ahead of time rather than showing up with them on the evening of the event.

"Do not bring flowers to dinner. The host doesn't have time to tend to them," she explains.

5
Staying to help clean up

Early morning after the party. Champagne bottle and empty glasses on the floor with confetti and serpentine.
Shutterstock

It may seem polite to stay late and help clean up after the party, but Smith says that unless you're especially close with the host, doing so usually means you've missed your exit cue.

"If the host is asking you to take the trash to the curb, you have overstayed your welcome. Note when the lights come up, the drinks are put away, and the music is turned off. Be sure to thank the host and say your goodbyes when the party is winding down," she advises.

RELATED: 8 "Polite" Questions That Are Actually Offensive, Etiquette Experts Say.

6
Steering the conversation in the wrong direction—or not steering it at all

Big surprise with Christmas celebration dinner party at home, Happiness moment of family while they showing the gift box for Christmas holiday at home.
iStock / Erdark

The experts say there are several ways you might kill the party vibe by dampening the conversation. Thinking ahead of time about topics of interest can help prepare you for a more meaningful exchange.

"Everyone, from elementary schoolers through grown adults, should have an interesting answer to the question, 'What's new?' Holiday parties are all about mixing and mingling. Answering 'nothing' is a complete conversation killer," says Smith. "Be sure to have something fun, interesting, novel, or unusual to share for party chit-chat."

However, Hirst adds that you should also be mindful of not dominating the conversation: "You might be passionate about your recent travels or career achievements, but monopolizing the conversation can make others feel left out. Bring others into the conversation by asking open-ended questions like, 'What have you been up to lately?'"

7
Leaving without saying goodbye

Hug, love and friends meeting at a reunion, home support and social celebration at a housewarming. Diversity welcome, affection greeting and men and women hosting a party to celebrate friendship
Shutterstock

Some people argue that leaving a party without saying goodbye to your host saves everyone time and avoids distraction from the main event. However, Smith says this is a rude way to end the evening, and warns that it may even get your name removed from next year's invitation list.

"At the end of the evening don't forget to seek out your host and thank them for a lovely evening," she recommends.

For more etiquette tips sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A woman using her laptop while looking over tax information or bills with a concerned look on her face
    A woman using her laptop while looking over tax information or bills with a concerned look on her face
    Smarter Living

    IRS Raises Underpayment Penalties for Taxpayers

    Here's how you can avoid "giant fees" this year.

  • A Kroger supermarket storefront
    A Kroger supermarket storefront
    Smarter Living

    Kroger Exec Says Grocery Prices Will Go Down

    Here's when you can expect a dip.

  • Nick Cannon at MBJAM19 in 2019
    Nick Cannon at MBJAM19 in 2019
    Entertainment

    Nick Cannon Reveals Staggering Disneyland Bill

    The father of 12 visits "at least once a month."

  • boston terrier at the vet
    boston terrier at the vet
    Smarter Living

    Dog Breeds Most at Risk of New Illness

    Veterinarians urge caution.

  • Jane Fonda at the premiere of "Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken" in June 2023
    Jane Fonda at the premiere of "Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken" in June 2023
    Entertainment

    Jane Fonda Wouldn't Date Anyone Over 20

    Here's her unexpected reason why.

  • A series of shooting stars in the sky over a field with a tree at night
    A series of shooting stars in the sky over a field with a tree at night
    Smarter Living

    Best Meteor Shower of the Year Lights Up Sky

    Here's how to see the dazzling show this week.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.