The Top Holiday Markets in the U.S., According to Yelp

It's the most wonderful time of the year! That is, it can be if you embrace the holiday spirit. Right now, all over the country, holiday markets are setting up shop to welcome visitors from far and wide. If you're ready to deck the halls, making your way to one of these festive markets can be a great way to kick off the holiday season—not to mention the major dent you can make in your holiday shopping list. Wondering where to go for the best artisan vendors, gourmet food, and holiday entertainment? These are the top 10 most popular holiday markets in the U.S., according to Yelp.

10 Phoestivus: Phoenix, Arizona

With local musical guests, photo opps, and beloved traditions including the market mascot Phreddie the Yeti, there's plenty to see and do at Phoestivus, Phoenix's premier holiday market. Last year, they moved to a brand new location and welcomed hordes of new visitors—great news for the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market, which benefits from the event's fundraising efforts.

9 Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt: Indianapolis, Indiana

Located in the heart of the Mass Avenue Cultural Arts District, Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt brings German holiday traditions to Indianapolis—but also incorporates cultures and faiths from around the world. With programming that runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 17, you can join fellow revelers to celebrate Krampusnacht, Sankt Nikolaus Fest, Hanukkah, Las Posadas, Kwanzaa, and more.

8 Denver Christkindl Market: Denver, Colorado

Oozing old world charm, the Denver Christkindl Market evokes an authentic German Christmas market, complete with over 40 wooden vendor huts selling artisan crafts, food, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and more. Pair your visit with a stopover to the Parade of Lights (taking place this year on Dec. 2) for an especially great way to get in the holiday spirit.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 Christmas Village in Philadelphia: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Another beloved holiday market with German roots, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia offers family weekends, story time with the Free Library of Philadelphia, "vegan vurst" Wednesdays, "thirsty Thursday" spirits tastings, German dances, and more. Browse the booths, check out their events, or eat your way through their ample food offerings, which include Swiss raclette sandwiches, schnitzel, and so much more.

6 Cherry Creek Holiday Market: Denver, Colorado

Open now through Christmas Eve, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market is newer on the scene: 2023 marks its fourth annual event. However, Yelp reviewers say it's got "a little bit of everything," making a great destination for last minute holiday shopping.

5 Cambria Christmas Market: Cambria, California

Around the holidays, something magical happens in Cambria, California. The Cambria Christmas Market transforms 1.25 miles of a usually quiet seaside village in San Luis Obispo County into "a Christmas light paradise" featuring over two million lights in total, according to the market's website. Visitors can meet Santa, see live music, and even book overnight packages at local inns.

4 Carmel Christkindlmarkt: Carmel, Indiana

Carmel Christkindlmarkt has earned the distinction of being named "Best Holiday Market" by USA Today for three years in a row. It's got an ice skating rink, special events including a talent show and Christmas carol singalong, kid-friendly entertainment at the playhouse, and more. "Imagine: Sparkly lights, warm hot chocolate, fresh crepes, ice skating, mulled wine, and so much more," says one enthusiastic Yelp reviewer.

3 Downtown Holiday Market: Washington, DC

Billed as "your one stop winter wonderland," Washington DC's Downtown Holiday Market includes over 75 artisans, crafters, and boutiques—all perfect for making headway on your holiday shopping lists. It also boasts nightly seasonal entertainment, including live music performances.

2 Christkindlmarket Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

Inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, Christkindlesmarkt Chicago has been hitting all the right notes since it was first founded in 1996. "The market offers so much more than just amazing food. You can truly immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas by exploring the wide array of authentic ornaments and unique gifts available for purchase. It's a shopping experience like no other, filled with festive cheer and genuine handmade treasures," says one reviewer, who returns year after year.

1 Union Square Holiday Market: New York, New York

Taking the top spot, the Union Square Holiday Market in New York City wraps around the entire South end of the iconic Union Square Park and includes over 150 vendors for you to explore. Enjoy gourmet treats, score unique holiday gifts from local artisans, or meander through the farmers market with a hot drink in hand. As one Yelp reviewer put it, this chart-topping market has "lots of people, lots of shopping, lots of food, lots of fun. If you need a serious injection of holiday spirit, look no further."

