Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Nutritionists Warn About This Common Breakfast Mistake Than Can Make You Gain Weight

What you eat in the morning can impact the whole day.

A woman holding a large coffee eats a muffin for breakfast
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastOct 30, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Is your seemingly-healthy breakfast undermining your health, fitness, and weight loss regimen? What we eat first-thing in the morning can impact the rest of the day—and one of the worst things to choose is a breakfast that will make you hungry again in an hour or two. “I don’t like to put foods – breakfast foods or otherwise – in rigid ‘good’ or ‘bad’ categories,” registered dietitian Jennifer Kerner, RD, LD, tells University Hospitals. “Instead of regarding certain foods as forbidden, it’s better to see healthy food choices as a spectrum that takes into account moderation, portion sizes and other factors. Having said that, there are certainly things to seek and limit when looking to maximize the nutrition of your breakfast.” Here’s a common breakfast mistake nutritionists want you to stop doing.

RELATED: 11 High-Protein Breakfasts to Burn Fat.

Blood Sugar Spikes

A bowl of plain instant oatmeal on a white surface

Shutterstock

The ideal breakfast has protein, fiber, and fat. Eating something like basic supermarket oatmeal may seem like a healthy choice, but it can spike your blood sugar. According to Foodtrainers nutritionist Lauren Slayton, a study found that "when people had oatmeal [vs eggs] in the morning, they had 80 percent more calories later in the day… So it's not just the calorie and the makeup of what you eat, but what it then makes you do later,” she told CBS News.

Protein Is Key

cooking eggs in a frying pan

Shutterstock

Having protein especially is key for satiety and boosting metabolism. “Having eggs or some peanut butter with your toast is much better than just eating some toast by itself,” Kerner says. “Other good protein sources for breakfast include cheese, cottage cheese, turkey or chicken sausage, and smoked salmon. And if you prefer the convenience or taste of smoothies for breakfast, you can add protein to smoothies in the form of protein powder, peanut butter powder, tofu or cottage cheese.”

Unhealthy “Healthy” Foods

blueberry muffins on napkin

Shutterstock

Check the ingredients label for those “healthy” muffins or breakfast bars—you might be shocked at the amount of added sugars and other additives. “It’s just one more reason to read your food’s nutrition label,” Kerner says. “When possible, go for the higher-fiber, higher-protein, lower-sugar foods.” Sugar in its natural form in fruit is not just fine, but actually good for you. “When you eat a piece of fruit, you’re consuming sugar in the form of fructose. But because that natural sugar is tied up in a food matrix that also contains fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, your body digests the sugar at a slower rate, making it a longer-lasting, steady source of energy.”

Don’t Avoid Healthy Fats

avocado toast on cuttingboardShutterstock

Healthy fats such as in avocado and Greek yogurt will help keep you full for longer. “A meal with no fat can make you hungry again within an hour,” Keri Gans, MS, RDN, CDN, tells U.S. News & Health Report. “Let's look at the supposed healthy breakfast of nonfat Greek yogurt, high fiber cereal and berries. Where's the fat? I tell my patients to either switch to 2 percent-fat yogurt or to add some nuts to prevent feeling hungry. However, whenever I mention adding fat, I want to drive home the point that more isn't better. A little fat goes a long way.”

RELATED: Over 50? It's Time to Rethink Your Morning Routine.

Don’t Eat and Run

young couple sitting on a table and having breakfast togetheriStock

Sit down and actually eat your breakfast properly. “Many of my patients have found that a grab-and-go breakfast—like an apple on the drive to work—simply doesn't cut it,” Gans says. “However, if they sit down and mindfully consume about 300 to 400 calories, they feel way more satisfied. By the time lunch approaches, those extra calories are no longer relevant, and have likely kept them from a day of overeating.”

Skipping Breakfast

A woman late for work running to her car

Shutterstock

Mindfully skipping breakfast for a practice like intermittent fasting is vastly different to skipping breakfast because you are in a hurry or constantly eat things that make you feel bad afterwards. Stick to whole foods when possible, and remember the protein-fiber-fat combo. “In my years working with patients, I've found that for some people with good intentions, there seems to be a disconnect with what they consider a healthy breakfast,” Gans says.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

man touching his butt and holding a roll of toilet paper while standing in front of the toilet in the bathroom

Naturopathic Doctor Shares 3 Tips to Poop Better

A woman stretches in the morning sunlight

Doing This Every Morning Can Sharpen Your Memory

older couple stretching touching their toes

Top 5 Exercises to Improve Your Flexibility

senior woman sitting at her kitchen counter on her laptop with various vitamin and supplement bottles next to her

10 Surprising Vitamin Deficiency Causes

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.