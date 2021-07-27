Zoë Kravitz Just Slammed These Recent Articles About Her Body

Zoë Kravitz isn't one to get caught up in tabloid drama, but she isn't letting a couple of recent articles about her slide. On Instagram on Monday, Kravitz posted about two articles about herself where the headline focused on her appearance. The actor was photographed walking around New York City on Sunday, July 25 and getting lunch outside at a restaurant. She wore a blue tank top with a long gray skirt and flip flops, but it was what the articles said she wasn't wearing that Kravitz is responding to. Read on to see how the Big Little Lies star slammed these recent articles.

Zoë Kravitz called out two articles that commented on her not wearing a bra.

In her Instagram Story on Monday, July 26, Kravitz posted a screenshot of one of the articles, which talks about her going "braless" in the headline. She tagged two publications, the Daily Mail and Just Jared, and wrote, "Time to evolve."

Then, she added, "How is this headline OK?"

Unfortunately, being in this position is nothing new for Kravitz. Over the years, there have been many other headlines from various websites about her choice to not wear a bra.

One publication changed its headline and removed the mention of her outfit.

Kravitz's message was effective. As reported by E! News, one of the websites that Kravitz tagged, Just Jared, changed the headline on its story about her New York outing to one that focuses on her going to lunch with a friend.

Kravitz has said she doesn't care what people think about what she wears.

Kravitz is known for her style choices, but she knows that not everyone is going to love her looks. For her, it's all about wearing whatever she wants to wear.

"I try and be confident in my personal style, I really try and think about what's right for me," Kravitz told Grazia in 2017. "I think with fashion, once you start thinking about what other people want, you're going to lose the magic. So when it comes to my style, I try and be inspired by everything—images, music, film—whatever makes me feel confident. If I execute a look well, I don't really care what other people think."

And she previously spoke about not having her body and actions patrolled by others.

Kravitz has previously talked about the fact that how she operates in the world is not for other people.

"You know when a guy on the street tells you to smile?" she said in a 2018 interview with Byrdie. "So lately, I've been doing one of two things. I've either been looking them in the face and saying, 'Don't f***ing tell me to smile,' or I'm like, 'My grandmother just died,'" she explained with a laugh. "I watch them react, and they don't even know what to say. The whole point is to remind them I'm a human being. I'm not here to look pretty for you."

In the same article, she was asked what being a "strong female" meant to her, and Kravtiz said it was about speaking up. "I think [it's about] just speaking your mind and not being afraid to be disliked. That's a huge thing, not only in the industry, but in culture—specifically American culture. Women are all about being pleasant, and life isn't always pleasant."

