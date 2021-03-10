While many people chose to give a shoutout to their daughters, mothers, sisters, or friends for International Women's Day this week, one A-list actor went a different route. For the March 8 holiday, Demi Moore honored her ex Bruce Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, with a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the post, Moore notes how "there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," but goes on to praise Heming Willis as a mother and entrepreneur.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have three adult daughters together, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Willis then married Heming Willis in 2009, and they have two daughters, eight-year-old Mabel and six-year-old Evelyn.

Moore called herself and Heming Willis "mothers united" and "sisters bonded."

In her Instagram post, Moore said she was taking part in the #ChainofInspiration started by the organization See Her, and she chose to celebrate Heming Willis, as well as other important women in her life.

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," Moore wrote of Heming Willis. She shared a photo of Heming Willis holding a coconut and one of her cuddling her two daughters.

Moore went on to say that there is no word for the relationship between an ex-wife and the current wife of the same partner, but that doesn't mean their connection can't be a deep one. "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," she wrote. So, she explained, "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."

Moore also said she's inspired by Heming Willis.

"Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume," Moore wrote. Heming Willis was previously a professional model and she recently launched her own beauty product line, CocoBaba.

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring," Moore added.

The whole family gets along incredibly well.

If you couldn't tell from the Instagram post, there is no bad blood between Moore, Willis, and Heming Willis. In fact, Moore attended Willis and Heming Willis' 2009 wedding and their 2019 vow renewal, and they attended her 2005 wedding to Ashton Kutcher.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," Heming Willis told Us Weekly of Moore not long after the vow renewal. "I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her."

Heming Willis also said that the older sisters get along great with their younger half-siblings. "Oh my gosh, when the older ones are around, the little ones want nothing to do with me or Bruce," she told Us Weekly. "We’re moving back West, actually, so that we can be closer to them. The girls are very happy about that."

They even spent some time quarantining together during the pandemic.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Willis, Heming Willis, Moore, and their kids quarantined together at Moore's Idaho home.

"It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school," Moore told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show, No Filter With Naomi, in Feb. 2021.

"Our family, regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me so they also know their sisters better," she continued. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times, for sure."

