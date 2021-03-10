Culture

Demi Moore Calls Ex Bruce Willis' Wife Her "Sister"

"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is."

By Lia Beck
March 10, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
March 10, 2021
circle

While many people chose to give a shoutout to their daughters, mothers, sisters, or friends for International Women's Day this week, one A-list actor went a different route. For the March 8 holiday, Demi Moore honored her ex Bruce Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, with a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the post, Moore notes how "there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," but goes on to praise Heming Willis as a mother and entrepreneur.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have three adult daughters together, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Willis then married Heming Willis in 2009, and they have two daughters, eight-year-old Mabel and six-year-old Evelyn.

Read on to see what Moore had to say about Heming Willis, and to find out more about their tight-knit family unit. And for more celebrity exes making headlines, check out Brian Austin Green Just Posted About All of His Exes on Instagram.

Moore called herself and Heming Willis "mothers united" and "sisters bonded."

Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis, and other family members celebrating a birthday
Demi Moore/Instagram

In her Instagram post, Moore said she was taking part in the #ChainofInspiration started by the organization See Her, and she chose to celebrate Heming Willis, as well as other important women in her life.

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," Moore wrote of Heming Willis. She shared a photo of Heming Willis holding a coconut and one of her cuddling her two daughters.

Moore went on to say that there is no word for the relationship between an ex-wife and the current wife of the same partner, but that doesn't mean their connection can't be a deep one. "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," she wrote. So, she explained, "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."

See more of Willis and Moore's family in 19 Celebrity Kids on Their First Red Carpet.

Moore also said she's inspired by Heming Willis.

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis in a selfie with their kids
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

"Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume," Moore wrote. Heming Willis was previously a professional model and she recently launched her own beauty product line, CocoBaba.

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring," Moore added.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The whole family gets along incredibly well.

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and others posing for a photo on a dock
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

If you couldn't tell from the Instagram post, there is no bad blood between Moore, Willis, and Heming Willis. In fact, Moore attended Willis and Heming Willis' 2009 wedding and their 2019 vow renewal, and they attended her 2005 wedding to Ashton Kutcher.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," Heming Willis told Us Weekly of Moore not long after the vow renewal. "I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her."

Heming Willis also said that the older sisters get along great with their younger half-siblings. "Oh my gosh, when the older ones are around, the little ones want nothing to do with me or Bruce," she told Us Weekly. "We’re moving back West, actually, so that we can be closer to them. The girls are very happy about that."

For more on famous—and not-so-famous siblings—check out Celebrity Siblings Who Avoid the Spotlight.

They even spent some time quarantining together during the pandemic.

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and other family members posing for a photo outside
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Willis, Heming Willis, Moore, and their kids quarantined together at Moore's Idaho home.

"It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school," Moore told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show, No Filter With Naomi, in Feb. 2021.

"Our family, regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me so they also know their sisters better," she continued. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times, for sure."

And for more celebrity connections that you may not know about, check out 13 Celebrities You Had No Idea Were Related.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Man worried about his monthly payments
    Man worried about his monthly payments
    Smarter Living

    This Will Be Missing From the New Stimulus Check

    Here's how the third payment will be different.

  • Jennifer Aniston in 2019
    Jennifer Aniston in 2019
    Culture

    A Flight Attendant Is Ranking Celebs

    Based on how they behave while they travel.

  • A closeup of a woman using an iPhone
    A closeup of a woman using an iPhone
    Smarter Living

    If You Own Any Apple Devices, Do This Immediately

    Their most popular products are affected by this.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Great Famine sculpture, Dublin, Ireland, in July 2018
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Great Famine sculpture, Dublin, Ireland, in July 2018
    Culture

    This Late-Night Host Warned Meghan Markle in 2018

    The video is going viral after Oprah's interview.

  • A young man looking at his smartphone with a horrified look on his face.
    A young man looking at his smartphone with a horrified look on his face.
    Smarter Living

    If You Have This App On Your Phone, Delete It Now

    It could pose a major security and privacy risk.

  • Don't Do This in the Shower, Doctors Warn
    Don't Do This in the Shower, Doctors Warn
    Health

    Don't Do This in the Shower, Doctors Warn

    This is actually an unsafe practice.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE