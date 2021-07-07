See Demi Moore & Her Three Daughters Star in a Swimsuit Ad Together

Demi Moore is working with her kids, and it looks like they have a lot of fun doing it. Moore and her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, star in the latest campaign for the swimsuit brand Andie. The four women got together for a photoshoot, in which they sport many of the brand's designs while hanging out at what looks to be a gorgeous house with an amazing pool. The campaign the family stars in is called "Together," and the theme is reuniting with loved ones after the past year's pandemic.

Moore shared a few of the photos from the campaign on her Instagram account. She captioned one post, "Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim's new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most."

A press release about the campaign featuring the Moore-Willis family explains that in addition to being a model, Moore was an early investor in the brand. "It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," she said in a statement, "and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah (listed from oldest to youngest) all also posted about the swimsuit campaign on Instagram. Next to one photo of them, each posed in a different color swimsuit, 32-year-old Rumer wrote, "Ladies of the Moore Willis Clan coming to heat up your summer…" Tallulah, 27, wrote, "seeester seeeter" to caption a photo of herself with Scout. And 29-year-old Scout shared a longer caption on with a photo of herself. "Truly, to me nothing is sexier than a woman who feels powerfully embodied and totally comfortable in her skin," she wrote. "I love @andieswim and the incredible women who make it because behind every suit is the intention to give each woman the opportunity to experience that radiant confidence. This photo and this dynamic suit make me feel so good!"

Scout also shared a more casual picture of herself and her mother and gave a shoutout to swimsuit campaign's photographer, Cass Bird. "Really exciting to finally share these amazing shots from our campaign with @andieswim shot by the incomparable, tender Bad*** @cassblackbird," Scout wrote. "She captured the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family!"

