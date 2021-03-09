Culture

Victoria and David Beckham's Daughter Looks So Grown Up in a New Video

Nine-year-old Harper has an important message to share.

By Lia Beck
March 9, 2021
On International Women's Day, Mar. 8, many people took to social media to celebrate the women in their lives, whether they be friends, family members, or simply women who inspire them. In Victoria Beckham's case, she posted a video of her daughter, Harper Beckham, sharing a message about the day. And the sweet video will come as a shock to anyone who feels like Victoria and husband David Beckham just welcomed their youngest child.

The Beckhams have four kids: 22-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Romeo, 16-year-old Cruz, and 9-year-old Harper. The proud parents often share photos of their family on social media, so it's only natural that Harper would be the one to wish Victoria's 28 million follows a happy International Women's Day.

Read on to see Harper in the video and to find out what other members of the family had to say on the occasion. And for more on the Beckham fam, check out Romeo Beckham Looks Just Like Mom Victoria in His First Cover Shoot.

Harper took center stage on her mom's Instagram.

A screenshot of Harper Beckham giving her International Women's Day messagae
Victoria Beckham/Instagram

"Happy International Women's Day," Harper says in the video. "Today is the day when we celebrate girls all around the world."

It seems like she takes spreading this message seriously, and she breaks out into a big smile at the end. Victoria wrote in the caption of the post, "Happy International Women’s Day from Harper Seven!"

For more on celeb kids growing up, See Pierce Brosnan's Lookalike Son Paris on His Latest Magazine Cover.

Victoria also posted her own video message.

Screenshot of Victoria Beckham sharing her International Women's Day message
Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In addition to the video from her daughter, Victoria posted a clip of herself speaking about International Women's Day and giving a shout-out to the women she works with on her fashion and beauty lines.

"Happy International Women’s Day to all the ladies and young girls out there," she says in the video. "Today is all about us. And its okay—and it's good!—to celebrate us. Over the years, gosh, I've had so many incredible, incredible women influence me. I feel so, so blessed."

She went on to celebrate the women she works with on her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, and on Victoria Beckham Beauty. "You inspire me everyday," she said. Additionally, she posted a video of some of those women sharing "their thoughts on womanhood."

Read more about the former Posh Spice's career in This Star Inspired Victoria Beckham to Leave the Spice Girls.

David honored three important women in his life.

A black and white photo of Harper and David Beckham
David Beckham/Instagram

In a post on his own Instagram account, David shared a message honoring Victoria, Harper, and his mother, Sandra Beckham.

Along with a series of photos of all three of them, he wrote, "I’ve been so lucky to have such incredible and strong women inspire me throughout my life. Today and everyday we celebrate all women around the world… Happy International Women’s day."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The Beckham kids are growing up fast.

Victoria and David Beckham with their kids on Christmas 2020
victoriabeckham/Instagram

It might come as a surprise to see that Harper is already nine, but, of course, the Beckhams are watching all of their kids grow up and eventually move on. For instance, Brooklyn is engaged to actor Nicola Peltz, and Romeo is in the process of launching his own modeling career, recently landing his first magazine cover.

"I've got so many kids," Victoria joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about their big, happy family in 2019. "I always say, it's less about parenting and more about crowd control."

For more on long-time couples like Victoria and David, check out 12 Beloved, Long-Term Celebrity Couples, Then and Now.

Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
