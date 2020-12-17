Culture

Victoria Beckham's Son Just Shocked Her by Revealing This on Instagram

The fashion designer found out about her teen's new style on social media.

By Lia Beck
December 17, 2020
Many parents of teens can probably relate to finding out something new about their child on social media. For fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, that meant seeing her youngest son's new hairstyle on Instagram for the first time. On Tuesday, Victoria's husband, David Beckham, posted a video of their 15-year-old son Cruz Beckham playing piano. Victoria was proud of his talents, but had a question about his new look.

David captioned the post of Cruz playing Van Halen's "Jump," "Watch out uncle Elton @cruzbeckham learnt this in one day practice makes perfect @eltonjohn." In response, Victoria wrote, "So proud!!!! What happened to his hair?? love u Cruz!!! X" with a bunch of emojis. (In case you were wondering, Elton John is technically "godfather Elton" to the Beckhams' two oldest sons, 21-year-old Brooklyn and 18-year-old Romeo.)

While you can't see Cruz's 'do during the entire video, at the end, you can see that his hair is dyed half blonde and half pink, and is very voluminous. Judging by other recent Instagram pics of Cruz, he had natural brown hair up until fairly recently.

This is far from the first relatable family moment the Beckhams have shared on Instagram. Read on to see a few of their cutest posts and to check out Cruz's new hair. And for more on celebrity kids, here are 25 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents.

Cruz's new 'do

Cruz Beckham pink hair
David Beckham/Instagram

Here's a look at what Victoria saw when she watched her husband's Instagram video. Cruz had recently shared his own post of his bleached blonde hair, but without the added pink. In response to Victoria's comment, other Instagram users appreciated that she was being a typical mom and pointed out that Cruz is following in his parents' experimental style footsteps. Of course, Cruz isn't the only one to try out colorful hair—Joe Jonas Just Gave Us a Look at His New Hot Pink Hair.

Halloween with Harper

David Beckham and Harper Halloween
David Beckham/Instagram

Between posts about soccer and fashion, the Beckhams share a lot of sweet moments with their family. For example, for Halloween this year David and nine-year-old daughter Harper posed with matching pumpkin sweaters and matching fangs.

David and his boys

David Beckham and sons
Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Over the summer, Victoria was happy to have all of her sons together again. She captioned this picture of them with their dad, "My boys are back together."

Oldest son Brooklyn just got engaged to fiancée Nicola Peltz earlier this year; find out more about them on our list of The 13 Hottest Celebrity Couples of the Summer.

The family who keeps bees together…

David Beckham and kids beekeeping
David Beckham/Instagram

The Beckham kids had some family beekeeping time with their father, and the soccer star attempted a punny joke for the occasion. "I told the kids Bee careful," he wrote on Instagram. "Apparently dad jokes don't go down so well." And for more famous families, here are 19 Celebrity Kids on Their First Red Carpet.

A mini Spice Girl

Victoria Beckham and Harper
Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria struck a classic Spice Girls pose in this selfie she posted with Harper. She captioned the cute pic, "Kisses from posh and baby posh." To take another look at Victoria and David's 20-plus year relationship, check out 18 Photos of Celebrity Couples When They First Got Together.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
