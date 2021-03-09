Culture

Brian Austin Green Just Posted About All of His Exes on Instagram

Someone was really into International Women's Day this year.

By Lia Beck
March 9, 2021
Most of the time, when people post something about an ex on social media, it's not exactly praise. But Brian Austin Green bucked that trend on Monday, in honor of International Women's Day. The celebratory day saw tons of people, celebrities included, posting about the inspiring women in their lives, but Green decided to go a surprising route. He posted about three of his exes, as well as his current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, and his mother, Joyce Green.

The first ex Green posted was Tiffani Thiessen.

Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen at the opening of an Emperio Armani Boutique in 1993
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Green shared a photo of himself and Thiessen from back in their Beverly Hills, 90210 days with the words "Happy International Woman's [sic] Day!!" (as he did with the rest of his exes too).

Thiessen and Green were already dating when she joined 90210 in Season 5. "We made it work," Thiessen said on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015. "And we're still very close and good friends."

Thiessen also shared her own Instagram post for International Women's Day, about becoming a mother for the first time 10 years ago and thanking all of the women who have shaped her life.

Green then moved on to Vanessa Marcil.

Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green at the premiere of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" in 2001
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Green and Marcil's relationship also has ties to 90210. They met when she joined the series in Season 9, which aired in 1998. The couple got engaged and welcomed a son named Kassius in 2002, but split up not long after.

In the years since, their relationship has not exactly been smooth sailing. As reported by Us Weekly, in 2020 Marcil said on Instagram that she never loved Green, and wrote in a comment to a fan, "I did however feel sorry for him. I still do. He’s a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father." The actors were in a lengthy custody battle when it came to Kassius, who is now 18 years old.

The third ex Green posted was Meghan Fox.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green in 2014
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Green posted a photo of himself and ex-wife Fox at the beach together with her arms around him. Green and Fox split up after nearly 10 years of marriage in 2020. The couple share three children: eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bohdi, and four-year-old Journey.

Though Green and Fox have had their fair share of tense moments, on an episode of his podcast, … with Brian Austin Green, the actor said (via People), "As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids."

Fox is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while Green has moved on to a new relationship, too.

Lastly, Green shared a photo of his current girlfriend.

Brian Austin Green's International Women's Day post for Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Green is now dating Australian dancer Sharna Burgess, who's a pro on Dancing With the Stars. In his International Women's Day post, Green shared a picture of him kissing Burgess on a balcony.

The two confirmed their relationship in January. "She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible. She's super sweet, and caring, and passionate, fun to be around. So, I feel blessed right now," he told Access Hollywood. He added that they met because they have the same business manager.

Meanwhile, Burgess praised Green and Fox for their ability to co-parent. In February, on Australia's The Morning Show (via People), Burgess called Green a "wonderful dad" and said, "They are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

