Bradley Cooper shares a three-year-old daughter with his ex, model Irina Shayk, and while the exes have been very quiet about their relationship, Shayk recently opened up about what it's like raising their toddler, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, together but separately. In a new interview with Elle, Shayk also got candid about what kind of father Cooper is.

Shayk praised Cooper's parenting skills.

Shayk told Elle that Cooper is "the most amazing dad." When she was asked what co-parenting with her ex was like, she shared her distaste for the term. "I never understood the term co-parenting," she said. "When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

The trio has been spotted together multiple times since the couple's split in 2019; even as recently as Jan. 22, they were seen enjoying a day out in New York City together, according to Page Six.

Shayk and Cooper were together for a couple of years before they had their daughter.

Cooper and Shayk were reportedly spotted on their first date in April 2015, attending a production of Finding Neverland on Broadway. At the end of Nov. 2016, on the same day Shayk walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, news broke that she was pregnant. By mid-December, Shayk was spotted sporting what appeared to be an engagement ring, but the pair never confirmed their engagement. Cooper and Shayk welcomed their daughter on March 21, 2017, and in early June 2019, reports that the couple split began circulating.

Shayk likes to keep her past relationship private.

While there's no stopping tabloid stories about celebrity breakups, Shayk said she likes to keep that part of her life as close to the vest as possible. "My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private," Shayk told Elle. "It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away."

Besides, when it comes to tabloids, Shayk doesn't pay their coverage much mind. "I don't read what is out there. Honestly, I'm too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they're doing their job. I'm concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise," she said.

Shayk admitted being a single mom can feel scary.

While Shayk said that she and Cooper share the responsibility of raising their daughter, she admitted that the idea of being a single mom can be frightening. "Sometimes, when I say to myself, 'Wow, I'm a single mom,' it can sound a little scary. But it's doable, and I think women can really handle a lot of things," Shayk told British Vogue in a January interview. "I've never had a male figure who came into my life and took care of me. Never."

Their daughter is now the center of both of their worlds.

"Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst—it’s just the nature of a human being," Shayk told Vogue. "Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground." Shayk went on to say that she has a new love in her life, her daughter.

It seems the same holds true for Cooper. In August, Cooper talked to fellow actor Anthony Ramos for Interview, and he said he'd not been leaving the house much during the pandemic as he cares for his mother and daughter. "I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house because if she gets it, it's over," Cooper said, referring to COVID.