These 7 Popular Cruise Lines Are Having a Major Sale This Week

Whether you're a veteran cruiser or a newbie waiting to book your first cruise when the time is right, that time is now. Seven of the major cruise lines have a limited-time sale going on during which you can turn your cruise vacation dreams into a reality.

This sale is thanks to SkyMiles Cruises, a cruise-booking website where travelers can earn valuable Delta SkyMiles simply by using their booking platform. SkyMiles Cruises is calling this "America's Largest Cruise Sale," where travelers can book sailings starting as low as $34 per night. Bookings will also earn up to 10,000 Delta SkyMiles, which could easily cover at least one flight in your future. If you're not yet ready to book, be sure to sign up for SkyMiles Cruises news, which shares the best deals with travelers each week.

Tempted to book? America's Largest Cruise Sale lasts through this Friday, June 10, so if you're ready to plan a great getaway with friends the time to save is now. Read on to discover the best cruise deals this week. And next, don't miss 10 U.S. Islands to Add to Your Bucket List—No Passport Required.

1 Book a Carnival Cruise from $34/night.

During this sale, travelers booking through SkyMiles Cruises will find Carnival sailings for just $34 per night. Travelers can save up to 40% off cruise fares with additional perks like earning up to 10,000 bonus SkyMiles, receiving up to $200 onboard spending credit, reduced deposits, and stateroom upgrades.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Carnival guests can save on select sailings through December 2022, including aboard Carnival Mardi Gras—the newest ship in Carnival's fleet. During this sale, travelers will save the most on Eastern Caribbean itineraries with visits to the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos.

2 Book Royal Caribbean from $37/night.

During this sale, travelers can book a 4-night cruise from $149, or roughly $37 per night. Travelers booking through SkyMiles Cruises can earn up to 10,000 bonus miles. SkyMiles Cruises also has a promotion that includes pre-paid gratuities for two, and a specialty dining for two bonus.

The cheapest sailings with Royal Caribbean right now are for 3- or 4-night cruises to Ensenada, Mexico, and California's Catalina Island, but travelers can also save big on Western Caribbean cruises with visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

3 Book a Celebrity Cruise starting at $44/night.

In addition to earning up to 10,000 SkyMiles, travelers can save big on Celebrity Cruises this week with exclusive perks including pre-paid gratuities, up to $200 in onboard spending credit, free drinks, dining, and Wi-Fi.

Staring at $44 per night, travelers can select itineraries like a 4-night Bahamas sailing or a 5-night Western Caribbean sailing with visits to Belize and Mexico. Even Alaska sailings are on offer right now for just $50 per night during a 7-night Alaska and Southern Glacier cruise aboard Celebrity Millennium.

4 Book a Holland America cruise from $48/night.

SkyMiles Cruises has several incentives for booking a Holland America cruise right now, including free pre-paid gratuities, free specialty dining, and free beverages. Guests can also save up to 50% on select cruises.

In addition to earning bonus Delta SkyMiles, the best savings this week are on weeklong voyages along the Canadian Maritimes and New England. This exciting itinerary on MS Zaandam introduces cruisers to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec, with fares starting at just $48 per night.

5 Book with Norwegian Cruise Line from $49/night.

In addition to earning bonus SkyMiles, travelers will find several incentives for sailing with Norwegian Cruise Line right now. NCL is currently offering their Take All deal, which includes open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions, Wi-Fi, and more (which is in addition to the promotions offered by SkyMiles Cruises).

Some of the best deals with Norwegian this week include a 5-night Mexican Riviera sailing aboard Norwegian Bliss, starting at just $49 per night. And, a 6-night Eastern Caribbean sailing aboard Norwegian Epic, starting at $52 per night. This sunny sailing includes St. Maarten, St. Thomas USVI, the Dominican Republic, and ends in New York City.

6 Book Princess Cruises from $51/night.

During this week's sale, travelers will find Princess Cruises starting at just $51 per night, with the bonus of earning up to 10,000 SkyMiles. On select sailings, guests will also receive free gratuities, upscale dining experiences, Wi-Fi and onboard spending credits.

Some of the best value this week is with a 6-night Pacific Wine Country Cruise, starting at $59 per night, and a 7-night Alaska sailing aboard Grand Princess starting at $51 per night. This scenic Alaska sailing includes Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Whittier, and sailing through Glacier Bay National Park.

7 Book Virgin Voyages from $106/night.

New cruise line Virgin Voyages always includes crew gratuities, soda, and unlimited Wi-Fi so there's already built-in savings no matter which voyage you choose. But this week with SkyMiles Cruises, travelers will also earn up to 10,000 bonus SkyMiles for booking, in addition to saving up to 40% on select sailings.

Now through June 30, guests booking with SkyMiles Cruises will also receive up to $500 Sailor Loot (onboard credit) when booking Virgin Voyages. This week's best deals are aboard the new ship Scarlet Lady, with sailings to Mexico's Riviera Maya and the Bahamas starting at $106 per night.

