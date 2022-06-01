The 7 Best Glamping Destinations in the U.S.

Camping is easily one of the best ways you can spend a weekend. You're able to sink into the sounds of nature all around you, marvel at inky black skies scattered with a million stars above, and cozy up to a crackling campfire—s'mores in hand and belly. It's always a good time, but wouldn't the experience be a bit better if you were able to retire to a cozy bed with plush blankets, had some soft mood lighting, and access to hot running water?

Enter glamping, a glammed-up version of doing the "camping thing." We've rounded up 7 of our favorite glamping destinations across the United States, so pack your bags, and get ready for an adventure you'll never forget. And next, don't miss 10 U.S. Islands You Need to Add to Your Bucket List—No Passport Required.

1 Wander Camp at Glacier National Park

With its crystal waters and sweeping forestscapes against a backdrop of towering mountains, the sights are dang pretty at Montana's Glacier National Park. Wander Camp lets you glamp out among it all in their spacious rustic canvas tents, located about 10 minutes from the western entrance.

Nestled among 40 acres of pine and meadows, this immersive glamping experience takes regular camping up a notch via off-the-ground beds, freshly laundered linens, chic furniture, and on-site bathrooms complete with hot running water.

FYI: Wander Camp has similar glamping sites at other national parks, including Yellowstone, Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, the Grand Canyon, and Mt. Rushmore.

2 The Mohicans Treehouses in Ohio

If you're feeling adventurous, forego the tent altogether and opt for a lofted stay in a gorgeous treehouse. Situated on 77 private wooded acres in Knox County, Ohio, The Mohicans Treehouse Resort features nine upscale treehouses.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Each is one-of-a-kind, ranging from a bright red number with cathedral-style windows to a round-room suite with solid mahogany doors and a cedar shingled roof. All options have beds, temperature control, and an ensuite bathroom (though a few lack indoor showers).

While staying, guests also have access to a variety of activities, including horseback riding, canoeing, ziplining, and hiking. Book your stay in autumn for a spectacular fall foliage show put on by Mother Nature herself.

3 Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor in Maine

Just outside of Maine's celebrated Acadia National Park is Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor, a true glamping haven for outdoors enthusiasts that's tucked neatly into the woods. This designer hideaway features 64 tents complete with the most luxurious features, including Frette linens, cozy Pendleton blankets, screened porches, private bathrooms, and fire pits.

What makes Terramor special is the communal aspect. In addition to private tents, guests can spend time at the upscale lodge, which is home to a restaurant, bar, store, and guest services. There's also a shared pool and hot tub, and a wellness tent where you can book a massage.

Throughout the year, Terramor offers outdoor yoga classes, naturalist-led ecology walks, stargazing and birding activities, and expert-led demonstrations.

4 Yonder Escalante in Southern Utah

When the desert starts calling your name, consider booking a stay at Southern Utah's Yonder Escalante. Inspired by the spirit of the great American road trip—a true rite of passage—the property features an eclectic mix of renovated airstreams, custom-designed cabins, and RV pull-in sites complete with upscale amenities you'd expect from a glamping stay.

Also on site: a funky drive-in theater with retro cars, laundry facilities, an oversized hot tub and pool, and an indoor-outdoor clubhouse where you can socialize with others.

The location is supreme, as well. It's closest to Escalante Grand Staircase National Monument, but also a hop-skip from Bryce Canyon National Park, the Grand Canyon, and Moab, where you'll find Zion, Canyonlands, and Arches National Parks.

5 Eastwind Hotel & Bar in the Catskills

Craving some east coast charm? Burrowed into New York's Catskill Mountains you'll find Eastwind Hotel & Bar, a glamping destination inspired by Scandinavian design and Swedish mindset.

The minimalist property features 26 rooms, including seven cabins and three suites, that offer an upscale glamping experience. For the glampiest stay, book a Lushna Suite, which comes with an ensuite bathroom, wool blankets, private fire pit, and outdoor shower. The Lushna cabins are more simple in design, but still feel like an elevated camping stay. All guests can enjoy barrel-sauna access, fine linens, beautiful decor details, and picture-perfect robes.

6 Under Canvas at Zion National Park

Under Canvas has served as a sort of pioneer in the glamping space, and their Zion location is the stuff outdoorsy dreams are made of. The luxe accommodations are situated in a breathtaking canyon just outside of the park within 196 acres of remote desert paradise.

You'll stay in a safari-inspired tent perfectly appointed with cozy beds, luxurious linens, ensuite bathrooms with hot showers, and in-tent wood-burning stoves. Choose from a suite for four, two-person tents, and adorable kids tents for brave, nature-loving kiddos.

Along with private accommodations, Under Canvas boasts impressive programming—think ecology tours, kayaking, private cruises, and aquaculture activities—as well as delicious on-site dining.

7 Firelight Camps in Ithaca, New York

Located at the Finger Lakes in Ithaca, New York, you'll find Firelight Camps, an earthy glamping destination that invites you to feel at one with nature. The camps feature low-impact infrastructure and natural landscaping that aren't just kind to the earth but encourage guests to organically explore their surroundings.

In that sense, the experience truly honors the roots of camping, where bullfrogs provide a lullaby and birdsong serves as a morning alarm. The open-air tents are immersed in the woods and feature a private covered balcony and a shared bath house with hot showers and flushing toilets. There's also a communal tent, where you can find water for canteen refills, campfires, and recreational games.

