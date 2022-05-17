The 7 Best Girls Trip Destinations in the U.S., Say Experts

A solo adventure is grand, family vacays are special, and intimate getaways with your partner are good for the soul. But sometimes, a girl just needs to let loose and kick back with her besties. Cue the girls' trip—an opportunity to venture somewhere new and celebrate whatever you want (even if it's just friendship!) with your squad.

Whether you're getting together for a specific reason—like a birthday, engagement, or bachelorette party—or hanging with your crew just 'cuz, these are the best girls' trip destinations in the United States. And next, don't miss 10 U.S. Islands to Add to Your Bucket List—No Passport Required.

1 Scottsdale, Arizona

Towering cacti, authentic cowboy bars, and outrageous pool parties: Scottsdale has it all, making it an epic destination for a girls' getaway.

"Scottsdale has become one of the most popular destinations for girls trips and bachelorette parties due to the central location, warm desert weather, and vibrant nightlife," says Sarah Sprague, chief operating officer at BACH, an app that helps people plan incredible bachelorette and bachelor trips. "Between Insta-worthy brunch spots, poolside cabana boys, and ATV tours, there is no shortage of memorable activities."

Where to Stay: Hotel Adeline, an upscale boutique hotel with '60s motel vibes in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Your stay includes access to weekend pool parties.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Denver, Colorado

Denver isn't just a gorgeous city nestled among mountains. The mile-high city is also rich in history, cool architecture, buzzy museums, fine dining, and plenty of shopping opportunities. You can even venture out of the city to explore some of the great outdoors in areas like Boulder—a crunchy college town with quaint shopping—and Colorado Springs, which boasts the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak.

Where to Stay: Le Méridien Denver, a chic luxury hotel downtown with artsy decor and amazing food options. It also features the city's highest rooftop bar (54thirty) and the Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine comes in handy for spontaneous celebrations.

3 Nashville, Tennessee

We'll come right out and say it: Nashville is easily the most popular bachelorette destination in the U.S.—and for good reason. Between the iconic mural tours with professional photographers, honky tonks, party buses, and Instagram-friendly restaurants, there's no shortage of things to do.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The options in Nashville are truly endless," says Sprague. "If you're traveling to Nashville with your girlfriends, you absolutely must check out Honky Tonk Party Express (a BYOB party bus), take a line dancing lesson at Urban Cowboy, and if you're feeling frisky, watch a show at Ranch Hands."

Where to Stay: The Nashville Graduate, a funky-luxe hotel located downtown that has so many photo opps you won't know what to do with yourself. Do not miss White Limozeen, a very pink and Dolly Parton-inspired pool/bar located on the roof. (You'll need to make a reservation far in advance.)

READ THIS NEXT: The 10 Best U.S. Cities Every Traveler Needs to See.

4 The Crystal Coast, North Carolina

Calling all girlfriends who are ready to dive into that Nicholas Sparks life. North Carolina's pristine Crystal Coast is an 85-miles stretch of sandy beaches and the setting for a handful of Sparks' most legendary novels, including A Walk to Remember.

While you're there, enjoy a charming vintage bike tour through Beaufort, dine heartily on seafood caught that very day, explore Carrot island to peep wild horses, and venture to the iconic checkered Cape Lookout Lighthouse on Crystal Beach.

Where to Stay: Beaufort Hotel, a resort-style hotel with old-world charm spread across a sprawling, 10-acre campus. Steeped in maritime history, it's the perfect place to lean into a slice of southern hospitality.

5 Miami, Florida

Between the sunshine-filled beaches, boozy yacht cruises, and a raucous nightlife scene, Miami is easily one of the best girls' trip destinations in the country. It's got elements of Nashville via that Southern Charm, but also the swagger of a Las Vegas getaway.

If you're traveling to Miami with your girlfriends, there are a few must-do activities that need to be added to your itinerary so you don't miss out. Sprague says, "It truly wouldn't be a trip to Miami without enjoying a two- to four-hour yacht tour on the water, visiting a bottomless mimosa drag brunch at R-House, or taking a tour of Miami on an open-air party bus."

Where to Stay: The Miami Beach Edition, a luxury boutique hotel near South Beach with jaw-dropping views. For a soft-wind-in-your-hair moment, make reservations at Tropicale, an al fresco dining spot that's perfect for lunch.

READ THIS NEXT: The Best Tourist Attraction In Every State.

6 Jackson Hole, Wyoming

If roaring nightlife is less your speed, perhaps a country-flavored getaway will appeal. Jackson Hole boasts sweeping, 360-degree vistas and ample opportunity to enjoy the naturescapes around you.

Book a sunset horseback ride, poke around the Grand Tetons, and shop your heart out at Jackson Town Square. And when you're finished with that, chow down on bison burgers and a plate of fries. If you're feeling bold, go ahead and order some Rocky Mountain oysters for the table.

Where to Stay: The Wort Hotel, a Western-style hotel with themed suites located about 15 minutes from Teton National Park. It also features live music events on-site and casual dining options.

7 Sonoma, California

Is a girls' trip destination list even complete without the mention of wine country? We argue no, and there are few places that do the wine life as well as Sonoma, California. No trip would be complete without a wine tour that explores the area's most beautiful—and tasty—wineries. (You could drive your crew around yourself, but to really get your sip on, we recommend booking an official tour.) There's also ample opportunity to soak in stunning spas, enjoy farm-to-table cuisine, and laze away on the Russian River.

Where to Stay: Olea Hotel, an elegant boutique hotel in Glen Allen that combines laid back vibes with pure luxury. The property features a chic pool, indulgent spa, and on-site gourmet dining.

For more travel tips, check out The 9 Best Places in America to Travel This Spring.