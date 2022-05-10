Tripadvisor Just Announced The 10 Top Hotels in the U.S.

Choosing a hotel can be tricky. Sure, you can rely on professional travel writer reviews or the information provided on a hotel's website. But the most reliable source of information comes from actual travelers who have experienced the property firsthand. This is the beauty of Tripadvisor, a travel website focused on user reviews, photos, and recommendations. Every year, Tripadvisor compiles a list of the best hotels, chosen by the people–not travel experts.

The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards takes into consideration the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings and divides them into a variety of subcategories. Out of the millions of properties in the world, less than 1% make the annual list–and just ten hotels were named the top 10 in the U.S. in 2022.

Keep reading to see which hotels in America made this year's list. And next, don't miss The 10 Best U.S. Cities Every Traveler Needs to See.

10 The Standard Spa Miami Beach: Miami Beach, FL

With all the luxury hotels and resorts in Florida, you might find it surprising that the adults-only The Standard Spa Miami Beach is the only one to break the top ten list. The hotel, located on Bell Isle near South Beach, recently went through a property-wide relaunch, completely transforming its spa, revamping treatment rooms, and adding new, innovative offerings to the menu… as well as a new restaurant and bar.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

9 The Oxford Hotel: Bend, OR

This eco-friendly hotel that runs on renewable energy is situated in downtown Bend, 22 miles away from the ski slopes of Mount Bachelor and close to the area's outdoor attractions. Guests love the large rooms, nicely appointed with everything from soaking tubs to organic pillows, and applaud the property's restaurant, which features locally sourced organic food.

8 The Towers at Lotte New York Palace: New York City, NY

Those looking for ultra-luxury accommodations appreciate The Towers at Lotte New York Palace, 176 rooms and suites occupying the swanky hotel's top 14 floors. Not only do the rooms boast some of the best views of the city, but butler service, an exclusive private lobby, and dedicated concierge are all part of the nightly rate.

READ THIS NEXT: The Best Tourist Attraction In Every State.

7 Hotel Emma at Pearl: San Antonio, TX

This classy and old-fashioned hotel is rich with history. In the 19th century, it was actually a brewhouse. Guests love the rich and luxuriously appointed guest rooms, the superior culinary offerings, the hotel's Hiatus Spa, and the central location in San Antonio.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 Sage Lodge: Pray, MT

Experience Yellowstone National Park in true luxury at Sage Lodge. This Montana riverfront property is exclusive with just 38 guest rooms total, including four stand-alone ranch houses. It also boasts a full-service luxury spa and top-notch dining—including a wood-fired grill, bar, and stunning barn. The views are breathtaking and so are the rooms, appointed with everything from Malin + Goetz toiletries to standalone bathtubs.

5 Mint House at 70 Pine, New York City, NY

Those looking for a less touristy New York City experience book rooms at Mint House at 70 Pine, ​​located in Lower Manhattan. This loft-style hotel boasts larger than average rooms with fully-equipped kitchens and furnishings you would expect in a chic friend's apartment (like Casper mattresses, Frette linens, record players, and vinyl to play on them, Malin + Goetz products, and even curated artwork). Other perks include access to Elite NYSC fitness clubs, a 24-hour concierge, and complimentary newspaper and housekeeping services.

READ THIS NEXT: 9 Must-Have Items You Should Always Bring to the Airport.

4 The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, PA

This adults-only spa destination located in the Poconos in Northeast Pennsylvania offers an all-inclusive wellness experience. Set on 500 acres alongside a private lake, the resort boasts luxury accommodations, healthy meals, lavish spa treatments, and lots of outdoor activities four seasons a year.

3 Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.: Washington D.C.

Trump is no longer residing in Washington D.C., but his spirit lives on at the Trump International Hotel Washington D.C., the third top hotel in the country, per Tripadvisor reviewers. Boasting some of the most spacious suites in the nation's capital, this 263-room property is known for its timeless opulence. The former First Daughter, Ivanka, even designed the 10,000 square foot spa—a favorite in the city.

2 Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colorado

The top hotel in Aspen and the second highest-rated hotel in the country, the Hotel Jerome, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, is a 99-room hotel in the heart of the luxury ski resort town. Known just as well for its top-notch common spaces as its impeccably designed rooms, guests rave about the above-and-beyond service.

1 The Mark Hotel: New York City, NY

Finally, the top hotel in the U.S. in 2022, per Tripadvisor reviewers, is The Mark Hotel in New York City. This Upper East Side luxury property is favored by celebrities, including Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian. Housed in a historic 1927 building, the property "brings luxury to a new level" per guests, boasting large, luxurious rooms, and impeccable service (including nightly turndowns and unparalleled concierge assistance). What's more, The Mark was also ranked as Tripadvisor's top Luxury Hotel in 2022.

For more travel news, check out The 9 Best Places in America to Travel This Spring.