7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Whatever your other new years resolutions may be, surely one should be to watch more good TV. Netflix is doing its part to help populate your queue, kicking off 2022 with a crop of exciting shows. Recent drops include a murder documentary that takes place in the seedy NYC of the '70s, the latest season of the Karate Kid TV sequel, and a remake of a Mexican telenovela that became a huge part of teen culture. Read on to find out what other new shows you should be watching on Netflix this first weekend of the new year.

RELATED: 9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend.

1 Hype House

A Real World for the TikTok generation, Netflix's new reality series Hype House follows a group of Gen-Z social media stars living, working, hooking up, and bickering together. Based in LA, the house launched the careers of some of the biggest stars on the platform—names your kids would certainly know, even if you don't.

2 Rebelde

If you were a teen growing up in Mexico or Argentina in the early '00s, then you were probably a fan of either country's version of the musical telenovela Rebelde. The Mexican version even launched a real, successful band featuring the stars. Today, a new reboot (which also hails from Mexico) is coming to Netflix, bringing the soapy teen drama and some fresh songs to another generation.

3 Stay Close

Mystery fans are already in the know: lots of works by popular thriller writer Harlan Coben have been adapted for original Netflix miniseries. The latest is Stay Close, about a suburban wife and mother (Cush Jumbo), who disappears after an obsessed admirer from her past life (Rod Hunt) resurfaces, leaving her photographer boyfriend (Richard Armitage) to find out what happened to her—and how her stalker ended up dead.

4 Cobra Kai

Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai, a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, fights on in Season 4, which just dropped. This season picks up when Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) join forces to run one dojo, and in his review, Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times says it's "all quite ridiculous and always entertaining." It also features a big country star in a surprise cameo, but we won't spoil who.

For more recommendations sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Queer Eye

The sixth edition of Netflix's life makeover reality show takes place in Austin, Texas, and it doesn't ignore how its heroes' (that's what the Fab Five call their subjects) lives were all turned upside down in different ways by COVID. In this season of Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France swoop in to help a bakery owner, a line dancer, a rapper/producer, a crawfish shack proprietor, and more, with typically tear-inducing results.

6 Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

A new chapter of the streaming service's anthology docuseries, Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer focuses on the hunt for the serial murderer who stalked New York City in the '70s and '80s. The Daily Beast review of the series notes that "with almost no physical evidence of value, cops had to rely on the budding field of criminal profiling to come up with ideas about their suspect," and the series recaps not only that investigation but the systemic issues in the city that made it possible for killer Richard Cottingham to victimize so many women and girls.

7 Anxious People

If you're sticking to only English-language content on Netflix, then you're missing out on its bottomless treasure trove of international offerings. Take for example, Sweden's Anxious People, a comedic crime miniseries about two bumbling local cops who try to handle a hostage situation—a fleeing bank robber accidentally stumbles into an open house and holds all of the prospective buyers there—all on their own. It's based on a popular, funny novel and has been compared to Fargo.

RELATED: The Worst Movie of 2021, According to Critics.