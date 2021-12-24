6 New Shows You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Whether you've had your fill of holiday entertainment or never liked it that much to begin with, don't worry. Netflix has plenty of new TV offerings that aren't at all related to this time of year. Read on to find out what's new on the service, from returning global hits to a new deep space mystery. These are the shows you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.

1 Emily in Paris

Netflix's ex-pat rom-com series Emily in Paris has returned for a second season, which continues to follow its social media maven heroine (Lily Collins) through her new life in the City of Light. In Season 2, Emily has a new love interest in Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and—of course—a whole wardrobe of new dazzling outfits that most of us could only dream about being able to pull off.

RELATED: 7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend.

2 The Silent Sea

Starring Gong Yoo of Squid Game and Bae Donna of Sense8, The Silent Sea is a new South Korean space-set thriller about a team of astronauts who find more than they bargained for on their mission to collect samples from an abandoned moon base. Variety says that the series stretches its material a little too far across eight episodes, but "audiences who appreciate genre fare with heart are likely to be glad they took the trip."

3 The Witcher

Also back for Season 2 is Netflix's sweeping adaptation of The Witcher, the beloved Polish fantasy book series. Our most recent Superman, Henry Cavill, plays the gruff but softhearted monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, and his young co-star Freya Allan takes on a bigger role as her displaced princess Ciri takes her fated place alongside the witcher, becoming a ward of sorts. The political conflicts that provide the backdrop can be difficult to follow, but the found family storyline of this season more than makes up for that.

4 Selling Tampa

With the flagship real estate reality series, Selling Sunset, already four seasons in, Floridians get a spinoff of their own. Selling Tampa delivers another healthy dose of house envy, plus a fresh cast of agents whose personal lives are equally dramatic. It's even more entertaining than trolling Zillow for homes you could never afford, we promise.

For more recommendations sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Fast & Furious Spy Racers

If you've only seen all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise and consider yourself totally caught up on the family, you're unfortunately wrong. Since 2019, Netflix has been home to Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, an animated series spinoff of the obscenely popular movie universe. While this chapter is more geared to kid fans, you still can't call yourself a completist until you've seen it. Season 6 just landed on the service.

6 Aggretsuko

This holiday season is shaping up to be a lot rougher than many of us anticipated, so catharsis may be necessary. In that case, feel your feelings through Aggretsuko, the animated series about an adorable Sanrio character who lets off steam by…singing death metal. The fourth season just dropped.

RELATED: A Netflix Star Is Suing to Be Removed From This Hit Show.