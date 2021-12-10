6 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The days are shorter, the temperatures are lower, and the holidays are here. And there's no better way to spend your time during this particular season than throwing on something comfy and cozy, camping out on the couch, and losing yourself in a new TV show. Over the past couple of weeks, new Netflix releases have included a spin-off of a fan-favorite docuseries, a family-oriented sci-fi adventure, and a classic crime show from the '80s. To see what TV you should be checking out on Netflix this December weekend, read on.

1 Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story

Can't get enough of big cats and the controversial personalities who love them? Then you're in luck, because not only did Netflix recently drop a second season of Tiger King, there's also a new spin-off, which revolves around zoo owner Doc Antle. This three-part series focuses on accusations of abuse leveled at Antle and features several people who used to work at his facility telling their occasionally shocking stories about what they saw and experienced.

Unsurprisingly, Antle has slammed the docuseries, saying, in part, "The story is loosely strung together by Netflix producers who are always so factual…not! They conjure up a story about a small mist that they present as a category five hurricane," in a statement issued to Metro.

2 Voir

"Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays," is how Netflix describes this new series. Produced by Zodiac and Gone Girl director David Fincher, Voir features film buffs ruminating on 48 Hrs., Lawrence of Arabia, and Jaws, among other classics.

3 Coming Out Colton

After competing on The Bachelorette and looking for love again on The Bachelor, Colton Underwood came out publicly as gay. Now, in his new Netflix series Coming Out Colton, the former professional football player goes on a journey to connect with the LGBTQ+ community and make peace with his past. The show and its star have been criticized for seeming to prioritize damage control, as Underwood was accused by Bachelor Nation ex Cassie Randolph of stalking her, but if you're invested in his new chapter, it's there for the streaming.

4 The Coyotes

Netflix has become the place to stream teen dramas in almost every language, and the most recent is the Belgian series The Coyotes. This new thriller follows a group of adolescent scouts who stumble upon a mysterious stash of diamonds while camping in the wilderness. Decider says that it "has a definite Outer Banks-in-the-woods vibe to it," so fans of that streaming hit may want to check it out.

5 Lost in Space

The third season of the streaming service's reboot of the '60s sci-fi classic just dropped after an almost two-year wait. It still revolves around the space-traveling Robinson family (Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, and Mina Sundwall), who are part of an eventful Earth mission to colonize space.

6 Knight Rider

Netflix is now home to the '80s series Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, who fights crime along with his super-intelligent car, KITT. Though it only ran for four seasons, Knight Rider also launched a couple of TV movies, two spin-offs, and a very short-lived modern reboot.

