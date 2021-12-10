Culture

6 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

From the spin-off to a massive hit documentary series to a classic '80s crime show.

By Sage Young
December 10, 2021
By Sage Young
December 10, 2021

The days are shorter, the temperatures are lower, and the holidays are here. And there's no better way to spend your time during this particular season than throwing on something comfy and cozy, camping out on the couch, and losing yourself in a new TV show. Over the past couple of weeks, new Netflix releases have included a spin-off of a fan-favorite docuseries, a family-oriented sci-fi adventure, and a classic crime show from the '80s. To see what TV you should be checking out on Netflix this December weekend, read on.

1
Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story

Joe Exotic and Doc Antle in Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story
Netflix

Can't get enough of big cats and the controversial personalities who love them? Then you're in luck, because not only did Netflix recently drop a second season of Tiger King, there's also a new spin-off, which revolves around zoo owner Doc Antle. This three-part series focuses on accusations of abuse leveled at Antle and features several people who used to work at his facility telling their occasionally shocking stories about what they saw and experienced.

Unsurprisingly, Antle has slammed the docuseries, saying, in part, "The story is loosely strung together by Netflix producers who are always so factual…not! They conjure up a story about a small mist that they present as a category five hurricane," in a statement issued to Metro.

2
Voir

Voir
Netflix/YouTube

"Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays," is how Netflix describes this new series. Produced by Zodiac and Gone Girl director David FincherVoir features film buffs ruminating on 48 Hrs.Lawrence of Arabia, and Jaws, among other classics.

3
Coming Out Colton

Colton Underwood and Gus Kenworthy in Coming Out Colton
Netflix

After competing on The Bachelorette and looking for love again on The BachelorColton Underwood came out publicly as gay. Now, in his new Netflix series Coming Out Colton, the former professional football player goes on a journey to connect with the LGBTQ+ community and make peace with his past. The show and its star have been criticized for seeming to prioritize damage control, as Underwood was accused by Bachelor Nation ex Cassie Randolph of stalking her, but if you're invested in his new chapter, it's there for the streaming.

4
The Coyotes

The Coyotes
Netflix

Netflix has become the place to stream teen dramas in almost every language, and the most recent is the Belgian series The Coyotes. This new thriller follows a group of adolescent scouts who stumble upon a mysterious stash of diamonds while camping in the wilderness. Decider says that it "has a definite Outer Banks-in-the-woods vibe to it," so fans of that streaming hit may want to check it out.

5
Lost in Space

Molly Parker and Toby Stephens in Lost In Space.
Diyah Pera/Netflix

The third season of the streaming service's reboot of the '60s sci-fi classic just dropped after an almost two-year wait. It still revolves around the space-traveling Robinson family (Molly ParkerToby StephensMaxwell JenkinsTaylor Russell, and Mina Sundwall), who are part of an eventful Earth mission to colonize space.

6
Knight Rider

Knight Rider
Universal Television

Netflix is now home to the '80s series Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, who fights crime along with his super-intelligent car, KITT. Though it only ran for four seasons, Knight Rider also launched a couple of TV movies, two spin-offs, and a very short-lived modern reboot.

