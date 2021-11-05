7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.

1 The Club

There's an incredible amount of international options on Netflix, including this new Turkish drama. The Club, set in Istanbul in the '50s, is about a woman who attempts to forge a relationship with the daughter she mysteriously abandoned while working at a flashy nightclub.

2 Narcos: Mexico

Narcos: Mexico, the spinoff series to the original Netflix hit Narcos, drops its third and final season on the service. While star of the first two seasons, Diego Luna, won't be carrying the series to its conclusion, many cast members will be back, along with some new faces—including hugely popular rapper Bad Bunny as a junior cartel member named Arturo "Kitty" Paez.

3 Big Mouth

Netflix's surprisingly moving animated series about the awkwardness of puberty is back for a fifth graphically honest season. Co-creator Nick Kroll still stars as late bloomer Nick Birch, plus provides voices for a stable of other characters. In Season 5, you'll also hear new guest stars Pamela Adlon, Keke Palmer, Adam Scott, Jermaine Clement, Chloe Fineman, and Kumail Nanjiani, just to name a few.

4 Catching Killers

The new docuseries Catching Killers ought to compel anyone who's taken to following some of the most notorious U.S. serial killer cases of all time. Across just four episodes, the series looks at the Happy Face Killer, the Green River Killer, and Aileen Wuornos, focusing specifically on how they were finally ID'ed and then apprehended.

5 Colin in Black & White

Co-created by its subject and When They See Us director Ava DuVernay, Colin in Black & White takes viewers through the childhood and teen years of activist and former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick. Newcomer Jaden Michael is receiving raves for his portrayal of the future NFL player; the real Kaepernick also narrates his story.

6 Call My Agent: Bollywood

The French behind-the-scenes comedy Call My Agent! gets an Indian adaptation in this new series. Like the original, Call My Agent: Bollywood revolves around the representatives trying to book (and soothe) their demanding and often insecure clients. This time, the wheeling and dealing happens against the backdrop of the prolific Mumbai-based film industry.

7 Roswell, New Mexico

The third season of the CW show, a reboot of the '00s supernatural teen drama Roswell, has arrived on Netflix. The new version uses the literal-aliens-among-us setup to explore the experience of and discrimination against second-generation (human) immigrants as well. There's also the requisite star-crossed love story—perish the thought of a teen-focused show without one.

