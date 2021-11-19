As you've probably noticed, whatever you see when you open Netflix is catered to you. The service notes everything you've watched and attempts to serve up similar shows and movies that you'll probably like too. But what's everybody else watching on Netflix? The streamer has traditionally been cagey about its viewing figures, but a new official site, Top 10 on Netflix, clearly spells out what's the most popular content right now. From originals to older fare that Netflix acquired, read on for the 10 most-watched movies—tracked in "hours viewed"—from Nov. 8 through Nov. 14.

1 Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot star in this goofy, twisty heist thriller, which Netflix claims had the service's biggest opening day performance ever when it dropped earlier this month. Its immense popularity is no surprise, as Red Notice is a totally innocuous crowdpleaser featuring three of the world's biggest movie stars playing precisely to type.

2 Love Hard

If you're a frequent rom-com watcher, then you're familiar with the trope behind Love Hard, a new holiday-themed movie from Netflix: mistaken identity. It follows L.A. writer Natalie (Nina Dobrev) as she travels across the country to spent Christmas with her dating app crush (Darren Barnet) only to find that there's a completely different person behind his account (Jimmy O.Yang.)

3 The Harder They Fall

Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba face off in this star-studded Western, which also features performances by Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. And while the story itself is invented, many of the characters in The Harder They Fall are based on real Black figures from the Old West, including Nat Love, Rufus Buck, and Stagecoach Mary.

4 Army of Thieves

A prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead (which you'll see further down this list), Army of Thieves tells the origin story of safe-cracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs). Game of Thrones and Fast and Furious actor Nathalie Emmanuel co-stars.

5 Father Christmas Is Back

Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, and John Cleese are the big names in Father Christmas Is Back, about a family of grown children who gather for the holiday, only to have to face the dad (Grammer) who abandoned them one Christmas back when they were kids. How…fun? This family comedy is evidently quite popular on Netflix, despite having a bleak 11 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 211

With an even lower Rotten Tomatoes score than the previous movie on our list (nine percent from fans, four percent from critics), the Nicolas Cage cop thriller 211 from 2018 comes in at No. 6 on the most-watched movies on Netflix. It's based on a real event—a 1997 shootout between law enforcement and bank robbers in North Hollywood, in which 14 people were killed.

7 Army of the Dead

The zombie and heist genres had a baby, and that baby is Army of the Dead, which follows a group of (still living) criminals who attempt to pull off a job in the midst of an epidemic of the undead. It's been such a hit for Netflix that, not only did it already get the previously mentioned prequel, it's also getting an anime prequel series as well as a feature-length sequel.

8 Passing

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, Passing stars Ruth Negga as Clare, a Black woman "passing" as white to both her white husband and the world at large, and Tessa Thompson as her childhood friend Irene, who knows the truth. Both actors are getting Oscar buzz for their roles in this period drama.

9 Transformers: The Last Knight

This fifth installment in the big screen Transformers series may have been a box office disappointment, but its Netflix performance hasn't been too shabby. The 2017 toy-based adventure features the return of Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager, who joined the franchise in 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction.

10 Jumanji: The Next Level

Another action sequel to a franchise reboot, Jumanji: The Next Level, was considerably more successful than The Last Knight at the box office. Like its predecessor, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, it follows a group of teenagers—plus a couple of senior citizens new to the series—who get transported into a video game and must play as their mismatched avatars.

