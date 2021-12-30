Culture

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Including a couple of Oscar contenders, a new animated family flick, and lots of old favorites.

By Sage Young
December 30, 2021
By Sage Young
December 30, 2021

Chances are that if you had big plans for ringing in 2022, they may have changed slightly in the last couple of weeks. So if thoughts of donning your best party wear and packing into a crowded room have transformed into thoughts of pajamas, takeout, and streaming services, then this is the list you need. Netflix has just debuted a new batch of movies that will make you forget that you were supposed to be out and about this New Year's Eve. Read on to find out what's recently arrived, from old favorites to some of this year's Oscar hopefuls.

1
The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Netflix

Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, adapted from the novel by Elena FerranteOlivia Colman stars as Leda, a woman who becomes obsessed with a younger woman (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter during a beach vacation. The source of her fixation lies in Leda's past, with Jessie Buckley playing the flashback version of her.

RELATED: This Netflix Star Complains He's Being "Objectified" After Breakout Role.

2
Big Fish

Alison Lohman and Ewan McGregor in Big Fish
Sony Pictures Releasing

Tim Burton's colorful exploration of the place where fantasy and reality intersect revolves around the relationship between a father who tells tall tales and the son who wants to know what's true before his father dies. Ewan McGregorAlbert FinneyBilly Crudup, and Alison Lohman star—not to mention one very memorable field of daffodils.

3
Girl, Interrupted

Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder in Girl, Interrupted
Columbia Pictures

Girl, Interrupted—and the memoir it's based on—goes behind the doors of a psychiatric facility for women in the '60s. Winona Ryder leads the cast as 18-year-old Susanna Kaysen (also the author's name), who ends up committed after a troubling event, but it was Angelina Jolie who won an Oscar for her performance as the charismatic sociopath who befriends her.

4
Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity
Paramount Pictures

Made for less than $250,000, 2007's Paranormal Activity became a huge box office hit and launched what's currently an eight-movie franchise. Part of the found-footage horror genre, the original movie centers on a couple who are being haunted and terrorized by a demonic force that has a history with one of them.

For more recommendations sent to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5
Interview With a Vampire

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst in Interview With the Vampire
Warner Bros.

Based on the 1976 novel by literary vampire queen Anne RiceAn Interview With the Vampire stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as undead companions Lestat and Louis and features a 12-year-old Kirsten Dunst in her breakout role as a child they turn. The book and the movie get their title from the story's framing device—Louis chronicles his hundreds of years of life to a reporter in present-day San Francisco.

6
Gremlins

Zach Galligan in Gremlins
Warner Bros.

You know the rules of owning an adorable mogwai: 1) Don't expose it to light, 2) don't get it wet, and 3) for heaven's sake, don't feed it after midnight! If you do, you'll get a destructive, mischievous, and far less cute creature. The 1984 horror comedy Gremlins introduced this touchy pet to pop culture and led to a less well-received but more kid-friendly sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

7
Taxi Driver

Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver
Columbia Pictures

In this ultra-violent Martin Scorsese classic, Robert De Niro stars as Travis Bickle, a New York City cabbie becoming increasingly disillusioned and delusional. Struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder from the Vietnam War, he fixates first on a campaign volunteer played by Cybill Shepherd and then a child sex worker played by a young Jodie Foster, with bloody results.

8
Seal Team

Seal Team
Seal Team Film (Pty) Ltd/Netflix

In this situation, "seal team" is not a military but a literal term. A Netflix original animated movie, Seal Team tells the story of a group of semiaquatic mammals who decide to fight back against the deadly sharks who have them living in fear. It features the voices of J.K. SimmonsKristen SchaalDolph LundgrenMatthew Rhys, and—as one would hope—Seal.

9
Don't Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don't Look Up
Niko Tavernise/Netflix

From the writer/director of The Big Short and Vice comes Don't Look Up, a divisive satire about climate change that's already started quite the battle online. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two scientists who attempt, in vain, to get humanity to care about a life-destroying comet currently hurtling toward Earth, sending up how politicized the climate issue is in our world. And Cate BlanchettMeryl StreepJonah HillTimothée ChalametTyler Perry, and Ariana Grande are also on hand in the Oscar contender.

RELATED: 6 New Shows You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.
    Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.
    Health

    Walmart Just Made a Major COVID Announcement

    Take note of this big move.

  • JetBlue Airbus A321 airplane at Los Angeles International Airport in California. Airbus is a European aircraft manufacturer based in Toulouse, France.
    JetBlue Airbus A321 airplane at Los Angeles International Airport in California. Airbus is a European aircraft manufacturer based in Toulouse, France.
    Travel

    JetBlue Is Cutting More Than 1,000 Flights

    And it's starting today.

  • Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC.
    Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC.
    Health

    Fauci Says This Is When Omicron Will Peak

    Here's his latest prediction.

  • David Foster and Katharine McPhee at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    David Foster and Katharine McPhee at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Culture

    Katharine McPhee Responds to Online "Haters"

    A photo her husband posted of her was criticized.

  • Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman
    Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman
    Culture

    See Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Now at 70

    She debuted as Diana Prince 45 years ago.

  • People exit the Walmart store on December 24, 2020 in Valley Stream, NY.
    People exit the Walmart store on December 24, 2020 in Valley Stream, NY.
    Smarter Living

    This Knife Sold at Walmart Is Being Recalled

    If you bought it, stop using it immediately.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group