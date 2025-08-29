You Can Get the Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine Delivered to Your House This Year—Here’s How

It might still feel hot outside, but flu season will be here before you know it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that up to 82 million people contracted influenza last season, with 37 million seeking medical attention and 1.3 million requiring hospitalization.

The flu shot remains the best method of protection. And this year, you can avoid the stuffy doctor’s office and long pharmacy lines thanks to an at-home nasal spray flu vaccine kit being sold by AstraZeneca. Best of all, the FDA-approved vaccine is just $9. Keep reading to learn more about FluMist Home.

What is the FluMist Home vaccine?

FluMist is currently the only nasal spray flu vaccine available in the U.S. It contains “weakened live viruses that stimulate your immune system in the nose and throat” and “helps teach your immune system to build immunity without causing infection,” explains the brand. And now, you can get it delivered to your doorstep with a few simple clicks.

Launched by AstraZeneca under the name “FluMist Home,” the influenza vaccine is the first of its kind. The at-home spray is safe for adults between the ages of 18 and 49, and it can be “administered by a parent or caregiver to individuals two to 17 years of age,” according to the press release.

“The launch of FluMist Home is a transformational moment in the evolution of influenza protection, bringing a simple and accessible option directly into the hands of consumers. FluMist Home reflects the growing importance of direct-to-consumer offerings and underscores our commitment to continuous innovation, making it easier for people to get vaccinated and stay protected,” said Joris Silon, senior vice president at AstraZeneca.

Ami Patel, an executive vice president at ASPN Pharmacies, called the launch “a historic shift in how preventive care is delivered.”

“Through FluMist Home we’re seeing a new model of care that puts consumers in control, offering a seamless, end-to-end experience, from determining eligibility to convenient home-delivery and administration. This milestone not only redefines convenience in vaccine delivery, but also sets the stage for a more accessible, patient-centered future in healthcare,” said Patel.

How do I order a FluMist Home kit?

FluMist Home kits can be requested at flu.myaspn.com. The application, which is reviewed by a licensed healthcare provider with ASPN Pharmacies, has a short section where users can input their medical history, as well as basic personal information and insurance details. You can also choose your preferred delivery date. The entire process takes just a few minutes.

Once approved, the at-home flu vaccine kit will be shipped by Polaris Pharmacy Services. Because the nasal spray arrives in a temperature-controlled package, you will need to store it in the refrigerator between 35 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit until you’re ready to use it. If it’s been left out at room temperature (68 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer) for more than 12 hours, the vaccine loses its effectiveness and should not be administered.

Every order comes with proper instructions for how to handle, store, administer, and dispose of the vaccine kit. An expiration date is printed on both the box and sprayer.

“Seasonal influenza can have a serious, even life-altering, impact on individuals and families, especially for those most vulnerable. Providing flexible vaccination options makes it easier for individuals and caregivers to help get protected. This can help to improve protection for individuals and strengthen collective immunity against influenza,” Michele Slafkosky, executive director of Families Fighting Flu, said in a statement.

How much does the vaccine cost?

The FluMist Home vaccine is covered under most insurance companies, including Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Though you won’t be charged a copay, there is an $8.99 shipping and processing fee per order.

As of this writing, AstraZeneca isn’t accepting self-paying patients.

“If you don’t have insurance, FluMist Home delivery isn’t currently available. But you can ask your healthcare provider or pharmacy for FluMist and for pricing info,” according to the website’s AI assistant.

Are there any people who shouldn’t take FluMist Home?

According to the press release, FluMist Home is available for ordering in 34 states; some areas are restricted “due to local pharmacy laws.” Some people may be more susceptible to the vaccine’s side effects than others, and shouldn’t take the vaccine at all, including:

Those with severe allergies to any of the vaccine’s ingredients

Those with an egg allergy

Those with a history of flu vaccine allergic reactions

People between two and 17 who take aspirin or medicines containing aspirin

“Before getting FLUMIST, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you: are currently wheezing; have a history of wheezing and are under five years of age; have asthma; have had Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness); have a weakened immune system or live with someone who has a severely weakened immune system; have problems with your heart, kidneys, or lungs; have diabetes; are pregnant or nursing; or are taking antiviral drugs for the treatment of influenza,” suggested AstraZeneca.