7 Best Supplements to Boost Your Immune System This Cold and Flu Season

Flu cases are surging, COVID isn't going anywhere, and other respiratory viruses like RSV and whooping cough have medical professionals extremely concerned. Even if you have your vaccinations and are diligent about washing your hands, unless you live in a bubble, you can still get sick this winter. However, doctors say that taking certain supplements could help protect you from colds, the flu, and other contagious viruses. Read on to learn the best vitamins for your immune system.

RELATED: 21 Surprising Signs You Have a Vitamin Deficiency.

1. Vitamin E Shutterstock Vitamin E isn't a common supplement, but the "powerful antioxidant" may be one of your best bets for boosting immunity, according to registered dietitianJesse Feder. "Vitamin E is important for the creation and support of T-cells, which help fight off viruses and bacteria," he explains. "Additionally, vitamin E has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can help fight off inflammation that is caused from bacterial/viral infections as well as chronic illnesses." A 2020 study published in the journal IUBMB Lifeeven noted that vitamin E "is one of the most effective nutrients known to modulate immune function." "Although deficiency is rare, vitamin E supplementation above current dietary recommendations has been shown to enhance the function of the immune system and reduce risk of infection, particularly in older individuals," the study continues.

2. Vitamin D Shutterstock Sunlight provides a lot of natural vitamin D, which makes it all the more important to ensure adequate intake during the winter months. In fact, vitamin D deficiency is among the most common forms of vitamin deficiency in the U.S. And those who lack vitamin D may be more susceptible to certain illnesses, including respiratory infections. To this point, a meta-analysis of 25 randomized controlled trials, which included more than 11,000 subjects, confirmed the supplement's protective effect when taken daily or weekly, cutting the risk of respiratory infection in half for those with significant deficiencies. Additionally, a 2021 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that "the habitual use of vitamin D supplements was significantly associated with a 34% lower risk of COVID-19 infection."

3. Zinc iStock Zinc supplements became popular during the COVID pandemic, but doctors say it's still worth considering this mineral for its cold-fighting abilities. "Most colds are caused by a type of virus called rhinovirus, which thrives and multiplies in the nasal passages and throat (upper respiratory system). Zinc may work by preventing the rhinovirus from multiplying. It may also stop the rhinovirus from lodging in the mucous membranes of the throat and nose," explains Mayo Clinic. However, the effects of zinc may be modest, as registered dietitian Kimberley Wiemann, RDN, owner of Kimberley Wiemann Nutrition and nutrition consultant for Consumer Health Digest, previously explained to Best Life. "Studies show that if someone starts taking zinc within 24 hours of symptoms developing, then symptoms can be reduced. However, other studies have shown little to no effect," she says. RELATED: Doctors Worry This Mineral Deficiency Is Becoming More Common—Are You at Risk?

4. Elderberry Shutterstock Recently, elderberry has made headlines for aiding in weight loss, reducing inflammation, and more. But the supplement's biggest claim to fame is its immune-boosting benefits. "Elderberry supplements contain a high amount of antioxidants, as well as vitamin C," notes personal trainer and registered dietitianJesse Feder. "The high amounts of antioxidants in elderberry can help fight off radical oxide damage from invading bacteria and viruses. Additionally, the high amount of vitamin C in elderberries can help support immune function." However, elderberry may be best to take once you're already sick. As The Washington Post explains, some scientific research supports that elderberry may shorten the duration of cold or flu symptoms, "but there’s no evidence the supplements can protect someone from catching a respiratory illness."

5. Vitamin C Shutterstock Vitamin C is the supplement most commonly associated with immunity, but it may not be quite as powerful as we all assume. Though research on the subject has yielded conflicting results, Harvard Health Publishing says vitamin C has "modest prevention power" against the common cold. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) says that when taken daily, vitamin C has been shown to shorten the average duration of a cold by eight percent in adults and 14 percent in children. People who began taking vitamin C when their colds began saw no such improvements. However, as we recently explained, vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can prevent oxidative stress on our cells, including immune cells. "It also works synergistically with other antioxidants, such as Vitamin E, by regenerating their active forms, thus boosting the body’s overall antioxidant capacity," Charles K. Sonaliya, MD, a primary care physician with Inspira Health, told Best Life. RELATED: 12 Vitamin C-Rich Foods to Keep You From Getting Sick, According to Doctors.

6. Ginseng iStock Ginseng may be another unsung hero when it comes to immunity. As Best Life previously reported, "Taking a daily Asian ginseng supplement may boost your immune system and help your body fight off viral respiratory infections such as colds and flu." A 2021 study published in the journal Molecules found that ginseng increases the number of immune cells in the body and boosts the efficacy of flu vaccines.

7. Probiotics Shutterstock Probiotics are widely known to help combat general gastrointestinal symptoms such as gas, bloating, and constipation. Now, researchers are also investigating their effect on the immune system. "The gastrointestinal tract is one of the most microbiologically active ecosystems that plays a crucial role in the working of the mucosal immune system (MIS)," explains a 2019 study published in the medical journal Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism. "In this ecosystem, the consumed probiotics stimulate the immune system and induce a network of signals mediated by the whole bacteria or their cell wall structure." Probiotic-rich foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and yogurt offer many of the same benefits as supplements. Of course, it's important to note that supplements don't cure illnesses. And before taking any new vitamin or supplement, always speak with your healthcare provider, as they can have certain side effects or interact with other supplements or medications.



