This "Underappreciated" Juice Can Improve Metabolism and Help You Lose Weight, New Study Says

"You don't know what you've got till it's gone" certainly applies to our metabolisms. In my 20s, I could feast on burgers and cupcakes and wash it all down with a margarita—and not gain a pound! Now, in my mid-30s, every carb or ounce of sugar feels like a landmine. But new research suggests that drinking a very "underappreciated" juice could improve one's metabolism, leading to weight loss.

Elderberry juice can enhance metabolic health.

The Washington State University (WSU) study, published in the journal Nutrients, found that drinking 12 ounces of elderberry juice daily for one week can enhance metabolic health.

The clinical trial involved 18 overweight adults, half of whom drank elderberry juice, with the other half receiving a placebo. They all maintained a standardized diet.

Those who consumed the elderberry juice saw positive changes in the gut microbiome, namely an increase in "good" bacteria and a decrease in "bad" bacteria. As stated in a press release, "A healthy gut microbiome is essential for nutrient absorption and supports physical and mental health."

Moreover, the researchers found that elderberry juice reduced participants' blood glucose levels by an average of 24 percent, "indicating a significantly improved ability to process sugars following carbohydrate consumption," and a nine percent decrease in insulin levels.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the study is elderberry's ability to help burn fat. The press release explains that those who consumed the juice "showed significantly increased fat oxidation, or the breakdown of fatty acids, after a high carbohydrate meal and during exercise."

The researchers attribute this to elderberry's high concentration of anthocyanins. According to Cleveland Clinic, anthocyanins are a type of flavonoid (or plant-based compound) with antioxidant properties that occur naturally in purple fruits and vegetables. They can help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and generally help relieve oxidative stress on cells.

But elderberry is very "underappreciated."

"Elderberry is an underappreciated berry, commercially and nutritionally," said corresponding study author Patrick Solverson, an assistant professor in the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine’s Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology. "This study contributes to a growing body of evidence that elderberry, which has been used as a folk remedy for centuries, has numerous benefits for metabolic as well as prebiotic health."

In the U.S., if elderberry is known at all, it's usually recognized for its immunity-boosting benefits. (You may remember seeing loads of elderberry supplements during the COVID pandemic.)

Found on Sambucas trees native to Europe, elderberries actually have one of the highest levels of anthocyanins. For comparison, the press release states that "a person would have to consume four cups of blackberries a day to achieve the same anthocyanin dose contained in 6 ounces of elderberry juice."

In addition to helping with weight management, elderberry has been shown to lower cholesterol and lower the risks of cancer, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes, according to Cleveland Clinic.

How can you add elderberry to your diet?

First off, Cleveland Clinic cautions that "in their uncooked state, elderberries are toxic and can cause diarrhea, vomiting and nausea."

Elderberry is most commonly found in the U.S. in supplement, syrup, or gummy form. However, retailers like Whole Foods, Walmart, and even Amazon now sell elderberry juice and concentrate.

Of course, before you make any changes to diet or supplement regimen, always speak with your healthcare provider.