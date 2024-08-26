10 Must-Read Biographies to Make You a Success Story

Biographies are always hitting the bestseller lists for good reason—we are fascinated by the lives of others, especially people who have achieved extraordinary feats. Through biographies and autobiographies, we are afforded a peek into the history, abilities, and motivations of some of the most inspiring people who changed the world and made something of their lives. Here are 10 must-read biographies to help make you a success story.

RELATED: The 20 Most Famous Historical Fiction Books Worth Reading.

1. Alibaba – The House That Jack Ma Built Ecco Duncan Clarke’s biography of Jack Ma is a gripping read. “Anybody who thinks the Chinese just copy or steal technology from the West should read this book and think again. Jack Ma is part Bill Gates, part Steve Jobs, part Larry Page, part Sergey Brin, and part Mark Zuckerberg, all rolled into one,” says Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of WPP.

2. The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life Bantam Alice Schroeder’s biography is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand the business of making money. “An excellent and highly enjoyable look at the business titan . . . If you’ve looked at your 401(k) statement and started to fear that everyone in financial markets is either greedy, predatory or incompetent, do yourself a favor. Take $35 out of the mattress and buy a copy of Alice Schroeder’s The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life. At a time like this, it’s a real comfort: Buffet is living proof there’s at least one wholly rational person managing money,” says the Houston Chronicle.

3. Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster Anupreeta Das’s fascinating take on Gates is another important read for anyone who wants to get ahead. “Eye-opening . . . Full of intriguing titbits about Gates . . . Although her in-depth reporting digs deep into the history and structure of our billionaire-friendly financial world, Das’s clear writing makes for an entertaining story. It may not quite be a beach read, but it will surely be read on yachts. . . . Perfectly timed too, as tech bro billionaires are now more obviously wielding their influence,” says The Times (UK).

4. The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon Back Bay Books How did Jeff Bezos turn an online bookstore into a behemoth? Brad Stone lays it out in this biography. "The meticulously reported book has plenty of gems for anyone who cares about Amazon, Jeff Bezos, entrepreneurship, leadership just the lunacy it took to build a company in less than two decades that now employs almost 90,000 people and sold $61 billion worth of, well, almost everything last year,” says The Washington Post. RELATED: 25 books That Will Make You Super Interesting.

5. Myself and Other More Important Matters Amacom Books Management guru Charles handy draws on his life experience and success to give real insight into his career and history. “Management guru Handy quotes Voltaire: How infinitesimal is the importance of anything I do, but how infinitely important it is that I do it. That combination of modesty and determination underlies this autobiography from title to final page,” says Publishers Weekly.

6. Steve Jobs Simon & Schuster Walter Isaacson does a fantastic job breaking down the life and history of one of the most dynamic creators in history. “Offering a combination of tech criticism and promotional hype, Mr. Isaacson describes the arrival of each new product right down to Mr. Jobs’s theatrical introductions and the advertising campaigns. But if the individual bits of hoopla seem excessive, their cumulative effect is staggering,” says The New York Times.

7. Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike Scribner Phil Knight tells the story of how he made Nike such an incredible success. “An amazing tale, a refreshingly honest reminder of what the path to business success really looks like. It’s a messy, perilous, and chaotic journey, riddled with mistakes, endless struggles, and sacrifice. Phil Knight opens up in ways few CEOs are willing to do,” says Warren Buffett.

8. Iacocca: An Autobiography Random House Publishing Group Lee Iacocca teams up with William Novak to tell his own legendary story as the man who brought Chrysler back from the brink. “Vintage Iacocca . . . He is fast-talking, blunt, boastful, and unabashedly patriotic. Lee Iacocca is also a genuine folk hero. . . . His career is breathtaking,” says Business Week. RELATED: 10 Things You Can Get Free With a Library Card.

9. On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft Scribner Stephen King’s memoir is more than just advice for would-be writers—it’s a compelling rags to riches tale of a man blessed with talent, yes, but also incredible drive. "On Writing had more useful and observant things to say about the craft than any book since Strunk and White's The Elements of Style,” said Roger Ebert.

10. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future HarperAudio Ashlee Vance’s biography of Elon Musk is a rare glimpse into the life and history of one of the most fascinating and divisive figures in the tech world. “Elon Musk is a man after my own heart: a risk taker undaunted by setbacks and ever driven to ensure a bright future for humanity. Ashlee Vance’s stellar biography captures Musk’s remarkable life story and irrepressible spirit,” says Richard Branson.



