This Is the Most Unpopular Soda in America, According to Data

The U.S. soft drink market is anticipated to reach $388.4 billion by the year 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. And while pretty much any non-alcoholic beverage—from bottled water to energy drinks—falls into the soft drink category, for most of us, the term is most associated with soda pop. Of course, not every soda is bringing in the big bucks, either. So, at Best Life, we set out to determine which one of the biggest brands in the beverage business makes the drink that's bringing up the rear. Yes, we crunched the numbers to determine the most unpopular soda in America.

First, we choose 13 of the biggest names in soda based on brand recognition and market share. Then we chose three key metrics to analyze: annual revenue data* on the largest soda brands from Zippia, where each brand ranked in a consumer poll of the 75 best soda brands on Ranker.com, and the number of fans each brand has on Facebook.

We then gave each of these metrics a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each beverage scored on our 100-point Soda Flop Index, with a score of 100 indicating the most unpopular soda of the 13 we analyzed. Read on to discover the most unpopular big name soda in America, and see where your bubbly beverage of choice falls in the mix. And for the eateries Americans dislike the most, check out The Most Hated Restaurant Chain in America, According to Data.

*Since Coca-Cola and Pepsi own the vast majority of the major players in the carbonated soft drink market, annual revenue only factored into each soda's final score if the data was available for how much that specific brand (not the company as a whole) was responsible for generating. Otherwise, "N/A" was used in the cases where those earnings figures were not available. This metric was also given far less weight than the other two in order to more fairly assess consumer popularity.

13 Coca-Cola

Annual revenue: $37.27 billion

Best sodas of all time rank: 1

Facebook fans: 105 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 0.00

12 Pepsi

Annual revenue:$20 billion

Best sodas of all time rank: 6

Facebook fans: 37.2 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 36.03

11 Dr. Pepper

Annual revenue: $11.2 billion

Best sodas of all time rank: 2

Facebook fans: 13.9 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 42.90

10 Sprite

Annual revenue: $6 billion

Best sodas of all time rank: 3

Facebook fans: 22.1 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 43.41

9 A&W Root Beer

Annual revenue: N/A

Best sodas of all time rank: 4

Facebook fans: 27,320

Soda Flop Index Score: 45.23

8 Fanta

Annual revenue: N/A

Best sodas of all time rank: 10

Facebook fans: 19.1 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 46.21

7 Mountain Dew

Annual revenue: $7 billion

Best sodas of all time rank: 5

Facebook fans: 8 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 50.09

6 Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Annual revenue: N/A

Best sodas of all time rank: 9

Facebook fans: 162,471

Soda Flop Index Score: 52.14

5 Barq's Root Beer

Annual revenue: N/A

Best sodas of all time rank: 11

Facebook fans: 5,372

Soda Flop Index Score: 54.98

4 7-Up

Annual revenue: $15.7 million

Best sodas of all time rank: 14

Facebook fans: 2.9 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 65.11

3 Sunkist

Annual revenue: $1.15 billion

Best sodas of all time rank: 15

Facebook fans: 3.4 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 65.64

2 Sierra Mist

Annual revenue: $1 billion

Best sodas of all time rank: 35

Facebook fans: 1.1 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 89.69

1 Diet Coke

Annual revenue: N/A

Best sodas of all time rank: 44

Facebook fans: 2.4 million

Soda Flop Index Score: 100.00

