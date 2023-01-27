Even More Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Are Being Recalled After Carbon Monoxide Leaks

The effect of our kitchen appliances on our health has been a hot topic recently, as more research has come out linking gas stoves to cancer and asthma in children. But even though the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently told consumers that it wouldn't be banning gas appliances overall, the agency is currently warning you to get one specific product out of your home. Back in December, the agency first alerted the public to a recall of ZLINE gas ranges for carbon monoxide concerns. Now, the CPSC is updating consumers that even more ovens are recalled because of this. Read on to find out if you bought an impacted item from Lowe's or Home Depot.

Roughly 28,000 ZLINE ovens were initially recalled last month.

The CPSC first warned consumers about a potential problem with their ovens last month. In a Dec. 29 alert, the agency revealed that Nevada-based appliance company ZLINE Kitchen and Bath had just recalled roughly 28,000 oven units. This recall "involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36," according to the CPSC.

The affected ovens were sold in two sizes—30 inches and 36 inches—and "were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish," the agency added in its alert.

But the company has just expanded its recall.

The CPSC released another alert on Jan. 26 to warn consumers about a new development. According to the new alert, ZLINE has just expanded its oven recall. Now, the company is also recalling its 48-inch gas ranges. "This recall expansion involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges to include those with model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48," the CPSC explained. The total number of recalled units is roughly 30,000 now, including the 28,000 ZLINE 30 and 36-inch gas ranges first recalled in Dec. 2022.

For more help identifying your oven model, "the ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door," the CPSC said. "The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open."

The ovens are being pulled because of carbon monoxide risks.

All of the impacted ZLINE gas ranges are being recalled for the same reason: carbon monoxide (CO). As of Jan. 26, ZLINE has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emissions from the oven compartment. In three of these cases, consumers needed to seek medical attention from the leaks.

"At ZLINE, our top priority has been (and always will be) ensuring the safety of you and your family," the company wrote in its own online recall announcement. "ZLINE has become aware that the oven component of select gas-on-gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning."

The CPSC warns that carbon monoxide is also known as the "invisible killer" because this poisonous gas can't be detected by color or odor. "More than 150 people in the United States die every year from accidental non-fire related CO poisoning associated with consumer products," the agency says. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness, and confusion. "If you suspect CO poisoning, get outside to fresh air immediately, and then call 911," the CPSC adds.

They were sold at both Lowe's and Home Depot.

The recalled gas ranges were sold to consumers from Feb. 2019 through Dec. 2022, according to the CPSC. Two of the largest home improvement retailers in the U.S. carried the products in their stores nationwide and online during this time: Lowe's and Home Depot. But the ovens were also sold in stores and online from Best Buy and The Range Hood Store, as well as online from Costco, Overstock, Build, and Wayfair. They were sold for between $2,300 and $6,900 at the time.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Consumers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until their oven compartment is repaired," the CPSC said. "Consumers may continue to use the range tops which are unaffected by the issue. Contact ZLINE to obtain a free in-home repair."