Smarter Living

Even More Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Are Being Recalled After Carbon Monoxide Leaks

Officials have just released a new update on a recall initially announced last month.

By Kali Coleman
January 27, 2023
By Kali Coleman
January 27, 2023

The effect of our kitchen appliances on our health has been a hot topic recently, as more research has come out linking gas stoves to cancer and asthma in children. But even though the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently told consumers that it wouldn't be banning gas appliances overall, the agency is currently warning you to get one specific product out of your home. Back in December, the agency first alerted the public to a recall of ZLINE gas ranges for carbon monoxide concerns. Now, the CPSC is updating consumers that even more ovens are recalled because of this. Read on to find out if you bought an impacted item from Lowe's or Home Depot.

READ THIS NEXT: Over 650,000 Washing Machines Sold at Home Depot and Lowe's Recalled After Fire and Injury Reports.

Roughly 28,000 ZLINE ovens were initially recalled last month.

recalled 30 inch ZLINE oven
U.S. CPSC

The CPSC first warned consumers about a potential problem with their ovens last month. In a Dec. 29 alert, the agency revealed that Nevada-based appliance company ZLINE Kitchen and Bath had just recalled roughly 28,000 oven units. This recall "involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36," according to the CPSC.

The affected ovens were sold in two sizes—30 inches and 36 inches—and "were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish," the agency added in its alert.

But the company has just expanded its recall.

recalled 48 inch ZLINE ovens
U.S. CPSC

The CPSC released another alert on Jan. 26 to warn consumers about a new development. According to the new alert, ZLINE has just expanded its oven recall. Now, the company is also recalling its 48-inch gas ranges. "This recall expansion involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges to include those with model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48," the CPSC explained. The total number of recalled units is roughly 30,000 now, including the 28,000 ZLINE 30 and 36-inch gas ranges first recalled in Dec. 2022.

For more help identifying your oven model, "the ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door," the CPSC said. "The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The ovens are being pulled because of carbon monoxide risks.

The young adult woman with a severe headache leans against the kitchen counter and rests her head on her hand.
iStock

All of the impacted ZLINE gas ranges are being recalled for the same reason: carbon monoxide (CO). As of Jan. 26, ZLINE has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emissions from the oven compartment. In three of these cases, consumers needed to seek medical attention from the leaks.

"At ZLINE, our top priority has been (and always will be) ensuring the safety of you and your family," the company wrote in its own online recall announcement. "ZLINE has become aware that the oven component of select gas-on-gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning."

The CPSC warns that carbon monoxide is also known as the "invisible killer" because this poisonous gas can't be detected by color or odor. "More than 150 people in the United States die every year from accidental non-fire related CO poisoning associated with consumer products," the agency says. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness, and confusion. "If you suspect CO poisoning, get outside to fresh air immediately, and then call 911," the CPSC adds.

They were sold at both Lowe's and Home Depot.

home depot store
Lokibaho / iStock

The recalled gas ranges were sold to consumers from Feb. 2019 through Dec. 2022, according to the CPSC. Two of the largest home improvement retailers in the U.S. carried the products in their stores nationwide and online during this time: Lowe's and Home Depot. But the ovens were also sold in stores and online from Best Buy and The Range Hood Store, as well as online from Costco, Overstock, Build, and Wayfair. They were sold for between $2,300 and $6,900 at the time.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until their oven compartment is repaired," the CPSC said. "Consumers may continue to use the range tops which are unaffected by the issue. Contact ZLINE to obtain a free in-home repair."

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Andrea Riseborough at the European premiere of "Amsterdam" in 2022
    Andrea Riseborough at the European premiere of "Amsterdam" in 2022
    Entertainment

    Oscars May Rescind Andrea Riseborough's Nom

    The campaign for her may have broken a rule.

  • Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse. Lowe's operates retail home improvement and appliance stores in North America.
    Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse. Lowe's operates retail home improvement and appliance stores in North America.
    Smarter Living

    More Ovens Recalled After Carbon Monoxide Leaks

    They were sold at Lowe's and Home Depot.

  • james holzhauer
    james holzhauer
    Entertainment

    "Jeopardy!" Champ: Yogesh Raut Should Be Banned

    James Holzhauer spoke out on Twitter.

  • Pamela Anderson at the French National Assembly in 2016
    Pamela Anderson at the French National Assembly in 2016
    Entertainment

    Pamela Anderson Talks Putin & Assange

    She has a surprising connection to both men.

  • woman writing a handwritten thank you note
    woman writing a handwritten thank you note
    Relationships

    136 "Thank You" Messages for Every Occasion

    Don't forget to mind your manners.

  • Close up of a person wearing gardening gloves re-potting a houseplant.
    Close up of a person wearing gardening gloves re-potting a houseplant.
    Smarter Living

    10 Easy Hacks to Save Your Houseplants

    Gardeners swear by them.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group