Unless you're relying entirely on delivery and eating out, you probably spend a fair amount of time in front of your oven preparing family meals. But while you're surely aware of the obvious risks that come with cooking, you're less likely to be worrying about the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning when popping in your cookies or casseroles. Depending on your oven's make and model, however, you might have reason to be concerned. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) recently announced that roughly 28,000 ZLINE ovens were voluntarily recalled following reports of carbon monoxide leaks. Read on to find out how to check if your appliance is affected.

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy sold these ovens between 2019 and 2022.

According to the Dec. 29 announcement, the recall affects the oven compartment of ZLINE 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas ranges (stove and oven combos that use natural gas), specifically model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36.

On all models, these numbers are printed on the label on the back of the range, and for those manufactured after 2020, you can also find the model number printed on a label beneath the right side of the range top, the CPSC said.

The gas ranges were sold in-store and online at big-name retailers such as Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, and the Range Hood Store nationwide, as well as online at Build with Ferguson, Costco, Overstock, and Wayfair. Per the CPSC, ranges retailed for anywhere between $2,300 and $5,000, and were sold from Feb. 2019 to Dec. 2022.

Leaks forced some consumers to seek medical attention.

As of Dec. 29, ZLINE had received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission from the oven compartment, per the CPSC notice. In three cases, consumers needed to seek medical attention.

"At ZLINE, our top priority has been (and always will be) ensuring the safety of you and your family," the company's recall page reads. "ZLINE has become aware that the oven component of select gas-on-gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning."

Even more concerning, carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, meaning you might not even know if you've been exposed, according to the CPSC. However, headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, and dizziness can be some signs of low to moderate carbon monoxide poisoning. More serious cases will cause symptoms like mental confusion, vomiting, loss of muscular coordination, loss of consciousness, and even death.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

With these concerns in mind, the CPSC asks consumers to "immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until a free repair is available." The agency confirms that you can continue to use the range tops, which aren't affected by the carbon monoxide issue, as they're set up to function differently.

Here's how to determine if your oven is affected.

The ZLINE ranges came in a wide variety of colors, including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow (an industrial grade stainless steel), red gloss, red matte, and white matte. Multiple finishes were available as well, namely stainless steel, black stainless steel, and DuraSnow.

If you've matched your model number and color to one included in the recall but still aren't sure if your oven is affected, there's another key distinction you can look for. According to ZLINE, the main identifier for affected products is an Oven Fan Button on the front of the stove or cooktop, located on the right side of the knobs. If you don't see this button, rest assured that your range model isn't subject to recall. Photos of these specific buttons are available on ZLINE's recall page.

Contact ZLINE directly for further instructions.

According to the CPSC, ZLINE is actively developing repairs for affected models. In the meantime, you can visit ZLINE's recall page to submit a recall claim. After submitting, you will receive confirmation from the company's recall service center, which will process your claim and ship the repair parts. A local technician will contact consumers directly to schedule a free service appointment.

For additional questions or concerns, call ZLINE at 1-888-359-4482 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). You can also send email inquiries to [email protected]