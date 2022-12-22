Washing machines are quite an investment—when you take the time to pick one out at Home Depot or Lowe's, you want to make sure you're getting your money's worth. According to CNET, your standard machine should last you about a decade, and it'll let you know when it's on its last legs. A waning washer might make clunky sounds or simply not be as efficient, but a defective one can cause more serious problems. Some customers are learning that the hard way, and now Samsung has been forced to recall over 650,000 washing machine models. If you have one at home, you'll need to take action immediately. Read on to find out which washers have been recalled amid multiple reports of fires and injuries.

READ THIS NEXT: More Than 14,000 Bottles of Laundry Detergent Recalled Over Bacteria Risk, Officials Warn.

Fourteen Samsung models are subject to recall.

According to a Dec. 22 notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 14 of Samsung's top-load washing machines have been recalled. The machines were sold at several big-name retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, Costco, and other appliance stores, and online at Samsung.com.

Per the recall notice, prices ranged from $900 to $1,500, and approximately 663,500 units were sold between June 2021 and Dec. 2022.

The CPSC warns consumers that the Samsung washing machines "can short-circuit and overheat," creating a fire risk. To date, Samsung has received 51 incident reports of smoking, melting, overheating, or fires where the machines were involved. In 10 instances, property was damaged, and three consumers reported injuries associated with smoke inhalation.

Here's how to check if your model is affected.

Not sure if you have one of these washing machines? Yours might have a pretty distinct look. According to the CPSC, the recalled top-load washers were equipped with "super speed wash" and came in a range of colors, namely white, black, champagne, and ivory.

Affected model series include WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A, and the full list of affected models and serial number ranges can be found on the CPSC notice. You'll find both numbers on the label attached to the inside of the washer's lid, or you can check the label on the back of the machine.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Your washing machine needs a software update.

In a consumer notice posted on Samsung's website, the company states that overheating occurs in the control panel of the affected washing machines. To rectify the issue, a software update is required.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

If your model is indeed part of the recall, the CPSC says you should immediately check to ensure that the software has been updated. Samsung has comprehensive instructions on how to check for the update through your washer's display, adding that you can also check this using the SmartThings app. The app connects smart devices in your home—including appliances from Samsung.

Washers that are equipped with WiFi should automatically download the free software repair when they are plugged in and connected to the internet, Samsung says. Interestingly enough, the company states that this is the "first-ever over-the-air software recall remedy" for the home appliance industry.

You'll have to make sure your washer is connected to the internet first.

If you still need to connect your machine to the internet, you must first do so via the SmartThings app, which will then request approval to start the update. For your convenience, Samsung also provides video instructions on how to check the software version and initiate the update.

According to the CPSC, if you don't want to update by connecting to the internet or if your washer doesn't have WiFi capabilities, stop using the machine and contact Samsung directly for further instructions. In the consumer notice, Samsung states that it will send you a free dongle (a small hardware device) which you can plug into your machine to download the repair.

Consumers can contact Samsung via email at [email protected] or by phone at 833-916-4555 between 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A chat feature is also available at the bottom of Samsung's consumer notice.

"We remain committed to delivering top-quality, innovative products that enhance the lives of our customers," Samsung's notice reads. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience you may experience and we are grateful for your continued loyalty and patience."