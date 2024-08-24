Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Weight Loss
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

37-Year-Old Woman Reveals 2 Things That Helped Her Lose 159 Pounds: "I Didn't Feel Hungry Ever"

“I feel more free,” she says following her weight-loss journey.

closeup of a woman adjusting a scale
iStock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverAug 24, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture moments and trending news topics in the health and wellness space, while also writing about mental health, relationships, and smarter living. She joined Best Life in 2023 as a news contributor, writing for the brand’s travel, wellness, and entertainment verticals. When Emily isn’t breaking down the latest news about Costco or the best travel hacks, she’s running Scary Mommy Book Club. As a contributing book club editor, she manages the club’s social media platforms, writes original book-related stories, and conducts interviews with authors. A proud Iowa alum, Emily’s work has been featured on PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Scary Mommy, and more.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Maria Kirkeland lost 159 pounds over the course of two years without the help of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic but with the aid of TikTok instead. The 37-year-old from Oslo, Norway, had tried every play in the book, from cutting out “bad” foods like sweets to restrictive dieting, but Kirkeland explained that those methods often led to binge eating and excessive weight gain. In 2022, Kirkland adopted a new approach to working out and dieting, and she’s been able to sustain her tremendous weight loss since.

RELATED: New Easier "Anti-Diet" Has People Losing 2 Inches of Waist in 18 Weeks.

In an interview with Business Insider, Kirkeland opened up about her relationship with food, which grew complicated when she was bullied for her weight as a young teen.

"I didn't know how to deal with the emotions that I was having related to the bullying and the negative thoughts. So I turned to food as a comfort instead, and that's when I got into secret eating,” she explained.

During the COVID pandemic, Kirkeland began experiencing feelings of depression and isolation, which she believes led her "to have a horrible relationship with food and eat very poorly."

Like many of us during the pandemic, Kirkeland turned to comfort foods and sweets. But over time, that led to weight gain, and Kirkeland soon found herself in a “binge-restrict cycle.”

“I would eat a lot of snacks, ice cream, chocolate, very high-calorie food, and then I would feel terrible about myself," she said. "Then I'd say: 'I'm going on a diet. I'm not going to eat any ice cream. I'm never going to eat chocolate ever again. I'm going to lose the weight.' And that lasted about a few days, and then you crack."

In July 2022, Kirkeland learned about counting calories and strength training via weight-loss coaches on TikTok. Hesitant but motivated, she decided to give both a try and hasn’t looked back since.

Kirkeland said she was “very scared” to try calorie counting given her history but noted that it actually strengthened her relationship with food and inspired her to learn more about nutrition.

"Before, when I'd tried to lose weight, I'd done more guesswork, and I think that led me to undereat, which would then lead me to break because I got so hungry," she said.

She made an effort to not restrict herself from certain foods, including sweets. Instead, she leaned more on vegetables, fish, and lean meats for sustenance.

As a result, she said, “ "I didn't feel hungry ever, really, which was nice, and I still lost weight.”

RELATED: Lose 50 Pounds by Following 2 Simple Rules, Successful Dieter Says.

Kirkeland wanted to feel good on the inside and outside, so she also got into strength training. Having previously focused on cardio exercises, she altered her workouts to be about building muscle instead.

"I got more comfortable in the gym and added weights," she shared. "In the last 12 months, I've really focused on getting strong, doing deadlifts and trying to challenge myself."

And it’s paying off. "As I've seen that I've been able to push myself, I've been able to do things that I thought were difficult before; it's given me such joy and a sense of achievement," she added.

The weight-loss journey has had a positive effect on her mental health, too.

"I feel more free," she said. "And I am not so scared of trying new things."

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

Woman experiencing painful heartburn.
Reflux-ology

7 Foods That Cause Heartburn

I Met the U.S. Women's Soccer Team and Asked Them for Their Gold Medal-Worthy Fitness Tips
Go for Gold

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Shares Their Top Fitness Tips

two-injector-dosing-pens-wrapped-in-measuring-tape
Weight Loss

7 Risks of Ozempic and Wegovy Overuse

ordering-from-an-ice-cream-truck

New Popsicle Recall Might Affect Your Ice Cream Truck Order

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.