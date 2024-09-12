4 Major Magnesium Lotion Benefits, From Sleep to Skincare

Your body needs magnesium to perform a wide range of over 300 functions, including protein synthesis, blood sugar management, muscle and nerve function, blood pressure regulation, energy production, and more. Most often, you can get all the magnesium you need by eating foods that are rich in the mineral, such as green leafy vegetables, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains. If you still seem to come up short, you can also try magnesium supplements, which are often touted for boosting bone health, improving sleep, and more.

However, there’s a new way to add magnesium to your daily routine—and if the internet is any measure, it’s taking off in popularity. Enthusiasts and select experts alike suggest that applying magnesium lotion to your skin can come with a handful of surprising benefits. Read on to learn the top four reasons you might want to consider trying it yourself.

1. It may improve your sleep. Shutterstock Struggling to sleep through the night? Magnesium can help in more ways than one. The most popular way to add magnesium for sleep is by increasing your dietary intake or opting for supplements. Charles Puza, MD, a cosmetic dermatologist who goes by Dr. Charles professionally and on social media, says that rubbing magnesium lotion or oil on your feet and wearing socks to bed can also do the trick. In fact, model and media personality Sofia Richie Grainge recently took to TikTok before giving birth to her first child in May to share her favorite pregnancy products. One of her go-to buys for feeling good was a magnesium lotion made by Ancient Minerals, which she says she applies to the bottoms of her feet for a better night’s rest.

2. It may soothe your muscles. Shutterstock If your muscles tend to be sore after a workout, magnesium lotion may also help alleviate your discomfort, says Wendy Chorny, PT, DPT, a doctor of physical therapy and a women’s health expert. “One of my favorite products for tight muscles that you can get is this magnesium lotion,” she says, noting that she uses the vanilla-scented lotion from Lifeflo to soothe the muscles in her calves and upper trapezius muscles in her back. Emilie Lavinia, a fitness and wellbeing editor for the Independent, tested magnesium lotion for a week to report on its results. She found that in addition to it helping her sleep “soundly and throughout the night for the entire week” of her experiment, “the butter also had a great impact on my muscle recovery post workout. This was an added bonus and for me, definitely a reason to keep using it regularly,” she wrote. RELATED: Is Magnesium the New Miracle Sleep Supplement? Doctors Weigh In.

3. It may reduce sun damage and skin inflammation. Shutterstock Magnesium lotion may also be a great addition to your post-sun skincare routine—especially if you’ve gotten a sunburn. “Here’s what you need to know about the skin benefits of magnesium… some studies suggest it is anti-inflammatory and may reduce skin damage from the sun,” says Andrea Suarez, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and content creator who goes by Dr. Dray.

4. It may improve your acne or rosacea. Shutterstock If you often contend with acne or other inflammatory skin conditions, Dr. Dray says that once again, magnesium lotion could offer a solution. She notes that magnesium is generally well tolerated in skincare products, and can be used once daily. “Studies show that it might be good for calming down irritation and inflammation, improving things like acne and rosacea,” she says.



