11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Mum and Porch Finds Under $25

The home improvement retailer is full of awesome autumn items, including those famous flowers.

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There’s something deeply satisfying about preparing for the return of fall. And this year, Lowe’s has been nothing short of a miracle when it comes to sourcing the best in seasonally appropriate plants and decor, especially in the outdoor department. The home improvement retailer has some of the best ways we’ve seen to deck out our decks, including some of the best-looking autumn flowers out there to add that last pop of color before winter begins to settle in. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte and dive into the best new Lowe’s fall mum and porch finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Garage Storage Finds Under $25.

1 Worth Imports 4 ft. Scarecrow Yard Decoration 2-Pack

When it comes to fall, you can either lean into giant skeletons or go for some more low-key decor. This Worth Imports 4 ft. Scarecrow Yard Decoration 2-Pack ($20.98) is solidly in the latter category, and makes for a great porch decoration (especially if you stick them into planters).

2 Worth Imports 47 in. Sunflowers Welcome Sign

Exterior wall decor is one of the easiest ways to dress up your home for the season. And with a Worth Imports 47 in. Sunflowers Welcome Sign ($24.80), you’ll essentially be able to greet guests on top of creating an autumnal ambiance. It’s the kind of well-priced piece that’s a bit of a no-brainer!

3 Glitzhome Hanging Turkey Door Decoration

Speaking of dressing up your outdoor space, this Glitzhome Hanging Turkey Door Decoration ($22.98) leans firmly into that other fall holiday with its Thanksgiving motif. It’s a great way to change up your home’s look halfway through the season!

4 LumaBase Jack-o-Lantern Luminaria 12-Pack

In an era of massive skeleton lawn decorations, it can be nice to lean into some of the simpler, more classic look for Halloween. In fact, this LumaBase Jack-o-Lantern Luminaria 12-Pack ($20.97) lights up just like the much pricier eight-foot-tall animatronics, but works as an affordable way to light your front porch or steps for trick-or-treaters.

RELATED: 7 Best New Lowe’s Fall Outdoor Finds Under $25.

5 Worth Imports Leaves Decoration 3-Pack

We’re always big fans of DIY decorations, but there’s something about fall where they feel especially appropriate. This Worth Imports Leaves Decoration 3-Pack ($21.98) is an affordable way to fashion your own wreath or door dressing for fall. And of course, you can also mix and match them with other well-priced pieces!

6 Altman Plants Yellow Mum

Fall foliage can be fleeting, but you can still get those brilliant colors for a lot longer if you pick the right plants! Case in point: You can enjoy what is arguably fall’s favorite flower with some Altman Plants Yellow Mums ($21). The low-maintenance seasonal go-tos will make your front porch look its very best!

7 Holiday Living 13 in. Carvable Pumpkin

While we are positively huge fans of making genuine jack-o’-lanterns, it can be difficult to time everything right so you don’t end up with a mushy mound before Oct. 31 even rolls around. That’s where a Holiday Living 13 in. Carvable Pumpkin ($19.98), which provides a more permanent canvas for you to show off your gourd decorating skills.

“This pumpkin worked great for my family’s pumpkin painting and carving night,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “We bought various sizes and colors, then painted some and carved others. This is our first year using craft pumpkins instead of real pumpkins, and I highly recommend them. It was so much better than dealing with pumpkin guts, and now we have pumpkins that will last for years to come!”

8 Altman Plants Red Mum 4-Pack

Unless you plant right, fall is the time when color starts disappearing from your garden. But if you pick up an Altman Plants Red Mum 4-Pack ($23.41), you can get a few more weeks of stunning ruby-colored blooms to liven up the landscape. The fact that they’re low-maintenance makes this decision even more of a no-brainer!

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor and Garage Finds Under $25.

9 Northlight Fall Harvest Scarecrow Crafting Picks (Set of 2)

Want to have a hand in your own fall decor? These Northlight Fall Harvest Scarecrow Crafting Picks ($10.99) are not only adorable, but they’re perfect additions to all the planters of mums you’re probably picking up right now! It’s a fun project the whole family can partake in.

10 Northlight Hanging Thanks Decoration

Getting festive for fall should be fun! And with this Northlight Hanging Thanks Decoration ($21.48) bunting, you can bring a sense of seasonal charm to your front porch with minimal effort. It’s also ideal for anyone hosting a Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving feast of their own!

11 Spring Hill Nurseries Coral Daisy Mammoth Mum

Don’t feel pressured into thinking that your autumn garden needs to stick to traditional fall colors! This Spring Hill Nurseries Coral Daisy Mammoth Mum ($22.08) will bring a brilliant pop of pink to your yard that harmonizes beautifully with the earthy yellows and oranges that come through over the season.