11 Best New Harbor Freight Camping and Tailgate Finds Under $25

Get ready for game day and hitting the trail with these autumnal must-haves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With fall just over the horizon, it’s time to consider two important things: the start of tailgating season and the end of camping season! Fortunately, Harbor Freight has some of the most affordable items out there that will help you enjoy both all autumn long. From perfecting your parking lot setup to crafting a coherent campsite, the value tool and hardware retailer has really outdone itself when it comes to outdoor goods. So get ready to fire up that grill and/or hit the trail and check out the best new Harbor Freight camping and tailgate finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $10 Flying Off Shelves.

1 10 in. Steel Tent Stakes, 6-Pack

Outside of finding the perfect place to set up camp, the most important part of sleeping outdoors is securing your structure. This 6-pack of 10 in. Steel Tent Stakes ($5.99) is currently on sale, making them even more of a no-brainer purchase for trekkers.

The camping essentials have also earned a relatively high rating, sporting a 4.7-star average on the Harbor Freight website. “These are the toughest stakes I’ve ever come across,” writes one. “Well worth the money, deep, dependable, [and] secure. I used them at a beach area to keep my tent anchored to the sand; they did an excellent job of it. The metal was strong and the anchor head very accommodating to different ropes and straps. I will buy more for future camping endeavors and canopy placements.”

2 Be Smart Get Prepared 10-Person First Aid Kit, 101-Piece

Even if you’re fully prepared, accidents can still happen. That’s why we’ll always argue for having a Be Smart Get Prepared 10-Person First Aid Kit ($17.99) on hand. Whether it’s tending to burns at the tailgate or cuts and scrapes when you’re car camping.

In fact, one reviewer makes it clear that’s precisely a perfect use case. “Purchased this to have on hand when camping. The size is just right and contains a good quantity of essential emergency items,” they write. “I got it as a precaution but ended up actually needing it on the first day of the camping trip when I slammed my hand with a mallet staking my canopy down. Price is great for what you receive.”

3 LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank

Items that have multiple uses can really pay dividends, especially when you’re camping. This LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank ($17.99) ticks multiple (and very important) boxes with its ability to charge, cool, and light your entire excursion. And of course, this can also come in handy for staying cool while manning that grill while tailgating!

4 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

We’ve been touting this Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps ($14.99) all summer long as an ideal way to maximize your time outdoors. But if anything, this easy-to-use product is every bit as good in the autumn, too. It’s one of the best ways to kick back and enjoy all that changing foliage! And the fact that this packs down to be smaller than a football makes it truly ideal for camping.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Organization Finds Under $25.

5 Smart BBQ Propane Level Gauge

There’s nothing that can snuff out tailgate barbecue faster than running out of fuel. This Smart BBQ Propane Level Gauge ($17.99) is the easiest way to keep an eye on your tank. It’s also the easiest way to avoid a dinner disaster when car camping!

6 Foldable Camping Table

This Foldable Camping Table ($24.99) is the ultimate accessory for it, complete with four drink holders and plenty of space to stash your items.

Customers in the review section say this is ideal for the beach, camping, tailgating, and more. “It’s much sturdier than expected, sits flat, and folds up easily for storage,” writes one. “We used to rely on a small folding table, but this one offers a lot more space and feels far more stable; no worries about accidentally knocking it over. On our last camping trip, we had some pretty strong winds, and this table didn’t budge or tip at all. Definitely recommend it if you’re looking for something reliable and well-built.”

7 Armstrong 2-Port USB Car Charger

Long days celebrating in the parking lot can leave you with a dead phone before the game even begins. Keep your devices juiced up by bringing along an Armstrong 2-Port USB Car Charger ($6.99), which also works as a true savior for car camping trips.

“This charger powers up your devices rather quickly, probably twice as fast as a standard wall charger,” writes one happy customer. “I’ve had this for almost a year, and it’s still working, so it seems to be a quality product.”

8 Braun 4-Mode Soft Shade Portable Lantern

Whether you’re sitting by the campfire for one of your last sojourns of the season or simply need something to light your way to your woodpile, we love this Braun Soft Shade Portable Lantern ($24.99). It has four programmed modes, providing up to 2,000 lumens of brightness whenever you need it. Reviewers gush about the product too, remarking on its incredible brightness and long battery life.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $20.

9 Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern

Looking for an even more portable light source? This Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern ($5.99) shrinks down to a super packable size while still providing 500 lumens of brightness across a wide area.

And with a 4.8-star average rating, it’s clear that Harbor Freight customers have taken a shine to it. “The lantern is easy to use. Open on, close off,” writes one. “This was great for the family camping trip. My young kids loved it, and it was light enough to take everywhere. It’s small and light enough to use for backpacking.”

10 2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper

When it comes to camping, a product’s versatility can easily determine whether or not it gets packed. That’s why this 2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper ($14.99) feels like a true no-brainer for the trail, acting as both a light source as well as a way to keep your tent free from pesky biting insects while you sleep.

“This thing is perfect for camping,” gushes one 5-star reviewer. “It provides more than enough light for general around-the-camp use. Of course it also takes care of any bugs that manage to bypass the border and get in your tent or other sleeping chamber. The light shade is rubbery, and the overall unit seems really durable. It charged up easily and had sufficient battery power to last for the entire weekend with what I’d call normal use.”

11 Magnesium Fire Starter

There’s something special about getting out into nature, setting up camp, and then cooking your first meal over flames. But before you hit the trail, make sure you pick up a Magnesium Fire Starter ($1.69) to bring with you. It’s a must-have for nature activities, with customers calling it a “great value” and “reliable every time” they use it.