11 Best New Five Below Fall Blanket and Throw Finds Under $7

Licensed prints and plush basics that make couch season cozier for seven dollars or less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Couch season is officially back, which means that finding the right throw blanket should be your top shopping priority. Five Below just loaded up on new designs for the season, from licensed character prints to plain plush basics, and none of them break seven dollars. Whether the goal is something to gift, something for a kid’s room, or just a fresh layer to pull out of the closet on movie nights, this lineup has a blanket for pretty much every mood. Here’s the full rundown of the best fall blankets at Five Below right now.

1 Gilmore Girls Silk Touch Throw Blanket

For anyone who treats autumn as an excuse to rewatch the show on loop, this Gilmore Girls throw makes the ritual official. The silk touch fabric feels softer than a standard fleece without costing more, and it cutely references all of your favorite Stars Hollow mainstays: the Dragonfly Inn, Luke’s, Chilton and more. Just $7.

2 Bluey Travel Blanket

Sized at 40 by 50 inches, this Bluey blanket is built with car rides and sleepovers in mind rather than just couch lounging. It’s an easy grab for anyone shopping for a kid (or kid at heart) who’s currently obsessed with the show. Also $7.

3 Channel Throw

Quilted channel stitching gives this classic channel throw a more structured, grown-up look than the usual fuzzy blanket, which makes it an easier fit for a living room that’s meant to look put together. It measures 50 by 60 inches, and again costs just $7.

4 Embossed Blanket

The embossed pattern on this one adds texture without any extra bulk, so it layers well over a couch or bed without looking overstuffed. At 50 by 60 inches, it’s a solid all-purpose size, and the kind of design you can leave out year-round. Grab one for $7.

5 Peanuts Fall Silk Touch Throw Blanket

Snoopy and the gang show up in classic fall colors on this Charlie Brown-themed throw, which makes it an easy seasonal pickup for longtime fans. The colors are classic fall, and the Peanuts theme evokes Thanksgiving. $7.

6 Harry Potter Silk Touch Throw

Wizarding world fans get their own pick here, sized at 50 by 60 inches and soft enough to actually use instead of just displaying. This Harry Potter-themed throw is the kind of gift that works for a birthday or as an everyday accent for Hogwarts superfans. Check it out at Five Below for $7.

7 Reading Blanket with Hood

For a different take on a cozy fall blanket, try one you can wear. This pink and plush one comes with a built-in hood, which is genuinely useful for anyone who reads or watches TV in a chilly room. Available now for $5.55.

8 Wicked Silk Touch Blanket

Timed right alongside the movie’s popularity, this Wicked throw gives fans a low-cost way to bring a little of that world home. At 40 by 50 inches, it’s sized more for a chair or kid’s bed than a full couch. $7.

9 Daisy Shaped Blanket

This one skips the standard rectangle entirely in favor of an actual daisy shape, which makes it more of a statement piece than a practical everyday throw. It’s a fun option for a kid’s room or a playful accent. Like so many on this list, it’s $7.

10 Hello Kitty and Friends Silk Touch Throw Blanket

Hello Kitty fans of any age will recognize this one immediately, and the 40 by 50 inch size makes it a good fit for a chair, car ride, or smaller bed. Grab it to gift it now or save it for a stocking stuffer at Christmas. Either way, it’ll set you back just $7.

11 Plush Patterned Throw Blanket

For anyone who just wants a cute option that doesn’t lean into a specific character,, this plush throw covers the basics without any fuss. It comes in various patterns—hearts and checks, cherries, teddy bears, and more—and it’s available for just $5.55.