7 Best New Costco Fall Finds to Buy Before They Sell Out

Costco’s latest fall finds include cookware, candles, blankets, decor, and more.

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Fall has officially arrived at Costco. From cozy furniture finds and bakeware essentials to scented candles and porch decor, the warehouse is brimming with everything you need for the season. Whether you’re searching for unique decorations or looking to refresh your seasonal kitchenware, see which new arrivals have members buzzing below.

1 12-Piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set

KitchenAid’s best-selling 12-Piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set (on sale for $215) features superior heat retention for even cooking. The set includes three frying pans, two saucepans, a saucepan, and a stock pot—all of which come with matching tempered lids. The cookware is even safe to put in the oven and dishwasher.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx Fall Living Room and Blanket Finds Under $30.

2 10-Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set

Before baking season kicks off, upgrade your arsenal with a new 10-Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set ($95). Made from heavy gauge steel, the set gets you a loaf pan, a square cake pan, a cake pan with lid, two cookie sheets, two round cake pans, a 12-cup muffin tin, and a cooling rack. Everything is strategically designed with a treaded surface and extra-wide handles for added convenience.

3 Velvet Pumpkin Candle

This Velvet Pumpkin Candle ($24) has a luxurious scent, featuring notes of velvety pumpkin, slow-roasted squash, creamy maple butter, cardamom, and pomander. Even better, you can repurpose the pumpkin-shaped jar as a trinket tray.

4 The Nightmare Before Christmas LED Wreath

If you want a front-door wreath that stands out from all the others on the block, opt for the The Nightmare Before Christmas LED Wreath ($85). It features black stems, purple LED lights, Jack Skellington skulls and pumpkin heads, plus a timer with customizable on/off settings.

5 Stone Mantle with Electric Fireplace

In the market for a fireplace upgrade that doesn’t require a working chimney? Available in gray or white, the Stone Mantle with Electric Fireplace ($700) features a classic brick-style interior with a 33-inch electric fireplace. It delivers the look of a traditional fireplace without the hassle, while the mantel provides plenty of space to display decor or mount a TV.

6 Herringbone Plush Blanket

Get movie-marathon ready with a new Herringbone Plush Blanket ($19). It’s the perfect companion for cozy fall nights spent curled up on the couch, with a pot of soup simmering on the stove and a pumpkin-scented candle going. Choose from four colors.

7 Assorted Fall Throw Pillows

Give your living room or reading nook a spooky makeover with these Fall Throw Pillows ($30 each). They boast a cable-knit-like texture and come in four designs, including a pumpkin, haunted house, witch’s shoes, and a black cat.